A terrific run through the regular season didn’t get North Texas to where it wanted to be when it came to the postseason in college basketball.
The Mean Green were aiming for their first NCAA tournament appearance since the spring of 2021 this season.
UNT will continue its run in the next-best event on Sunday in the National Invitation Tournament at the best possible site. The Mean Green will face Sam Houston State in a 3 p.m. game at the Super Pit.
“Our guys have earned the chance to play home games” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “You have a comfort level with who you are around every day and not having to travel. It’s helpful. We are thankful to the university for keeping it available.”
UNT capitalized in its NIT opener by pulling away in the second half to knock off Alcorn State.
The Mean Green improved to 27-7 and extended their program record for wins in a season. The mark is one UNT will look to add to this weekend in what is expected to be a much tougher game against Sam Houston State.
The Bearkats’ season has been a near mirror image of UNT’s campaign.
Sam Houston is 26-7 and fell to Grand Canyon in the semifinals of the WAC tournament. The Bearkats bounced back to beat Santa Clara in the opening round of the NIT.
UNT is two wins away from advancing to the NIT final four in Las Vegas.
“If we are playing, we might as well win it,” UNT senior guard Kai Huntsberry said. “That’s something coach has been saying. We’re going to cut down nets someway, somehow.”
UNT moved a little closer to that goal with its 69-53 win over Alcorn State. The Mean Green led by just four at halftime before pulling away.
UNT’s second-half performance helped the Mean Green reset and work through the disappointment of being left out of the NCAA tournament.
“This wasn’t our ultimate goal,” UNT guard Tylor Perry said of playing in the NIT. “It’s tough. It took us 20 minutes to warm up.”
UNT can’t afford another slow start when it faces Sam Houston. Cameron Huefner scored in the final minute and the Bearkats came up with a late stop to hold on for a 58-56 win over Santa Clara in its NIT opener.
That win is just one of several impressive performances by the Bearkats this season. Sam Houston also beat Oklahoma and Utah early in the year.
The Bearkats win over Santa Clara set up a showdown between two of the top defensive teams in the country.
UNT leads the nation in scoring defense with an average of 55.6 points allowed per game. Sam Houston isn’t too far behind. The Bearkats rank fourth at 58.8.
Senior guard Qua Grant leads Sam Houston with an average of 14.2 points per game. The Wichita State transfer scored 21 points in the Bearkats' win over Santa Clara.
UNT has looked to Perry to lead the way offensively all season and saw him come through with 21 points against Alcorn State. The senior hit four 3s and helped the Mean Green get back on track offensively after a tough outing and loss to UAB in the semifinals of the C-USA tournament.
UNT fell behind 22-2 before mounting a comeback. The Blazers held off the Mean Green in the closing seconds of a 76-69 win.
“There are days we don’t hit shots and days that we do,” UNT guard Kai Huntsberry said. “We had a tough start against UAB. That won’t last forever. That wasn’t our day.”
UNT was much better in its win over Alcorn and will look to carry that performance forward on Sunday in the second round of the NIT.
“We get to keep playing,” Perry said. “There are a lot of people sitting at home on spring break right now. You never take that for granted.”
