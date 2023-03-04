The 2023 Conference USA Basketball Championships presented by TotalCare begin Wednesday at the Ford Center Star in Frisco.
All session passes are available for the men and women’s 11-team, four-day, single-elimination league tournament.
The UNT women’s basketball team (11-19, 8-12) earned the No. 7 seed in the women’s bracket and will face UAB in its first-round game. They are scheduled to tip off from the Star on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and on The Varsity Network
The women reached the semifinals of the 2022 conference tournament.
The Mean Green men’s basketball team (25-6, 16-4) earned the No. 2 seed in the men’s bracket and received a first-round bye. They will face the winner of Louisiana Tech and Florida International on Thursday at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and the Mean Green Sports Network, presented by Learfield.
The men also reached the semifinals of the 2022 conference tournament and won the championship in 2021.
UNT fans are encouraged before and after the games to meet at Concrete Cowboy across Cowboy Way from the Ford Center for the UNT Fan Fest.
North Texas students can attend the tournament for free. Students looking to go to the tournament Thursday can pay $10 to take a student-only bus from campus to the Star in Frisco. The $10 includes food, giveaway items and the ticket to the game. UNT students can purchase the bus ticket at www.UNTTix.com.
For more information on tickets, contact the Mean Green Ticket Office at 940-565-2527.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.