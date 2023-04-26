Mean Green

TEXARKANA, Ark. — The UNT men’s golf team held off a late rally from UAB to hold on to the fourth spot at the Conference USA Championship on Wednesday and advance to the match play portion of the event.

Junior Vicente Marzilio shot a 2-under 70 to lead the team as the Mean Green finished the third round at 14-over par in fourth place, one shot clear of UAB at 15-over, with the top four teams advancing to the match play semifinals, set for Thursday at 8 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags