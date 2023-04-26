TEXARKANA, Ark. — The UNT men’s golf team held off a late rally from UAB to hold on to the fourth spot at the Conference USA Championship on Wednesday and advance to the match play portion of the event.
Junior Vicente Marzilio shot a 2-under 70 to lead the team as the Mean Green finished the third round at 14-over par in fourth place, one shot clear of UAB at 15-over, with the top four teams advancing to the match play semifinals, set for Thursday at 8 a.m.
Marzilio finished the event in third place at 1-over, while junior Tucker Allen finished tied for fourth at 2-over after a final-round even-par 72. Both were named to the All-Tournament team.
“Today started off with cold rainy conditions, and 1-over was a solid round under pressure packed conditions today,” UNT coach Brad Stracke said. “Vicente, Tucker and Lenny [Bergsson] played some excellent golf and Diego [Prone] had a clutch round today, as well. I’m very proud of these guys and am looking forward to match play tomorrow.”
As the fourth seed, UNT will play top-seed Charlotte in the semifinal at 8 a.m., while Middle Tennessee and Louisiana Tech will play in the other semifinal match.
