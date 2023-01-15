The first game of the North Texas men's basketball team's two-game road trip to Florida won't be one the Mean Green will forget any time soon.
Fortunately for UNT, it will have a short turnaround to recover from its second close loss to Florida Atlantic this season.
The Mean Green headed across town after dropping a 66-62 decision to FAU to take on Florida International on Monday, when the UNT women will also be in action in a home game against the Panthers.
The UNT women's game will tip off at 3:30 p.m. at the Super Pit with the men's game to follow at 6 p.m.
The UNT men head into the final game of their trip looking for a way to bounce back after dropping a thriller to the Owls. The Mean Green led 56-51 midway through the second half before FAU rallied.
Johnell Davis hit a jumper in the paint with 2:23 left to put FAU up 64-61. UNT pulled within one on a Tylor Perry free throw with 31 seconds left and had a chance to win in the closing seconds, but Perry's 3-pointer bounced away.
"Their resolve was better," UNT coach Grant McCasland said. "They had a more composed look and were grittier down the stretch."
Seeing the game slip away was particularly tough for UNT because of its impact on the conference standings. FAU came into the game as the last unbeaten team in C-USA and handed UNT its lone loss before Saturday's game when it closed a 50-46 win on a 13-0 run.
FAU is now 6-0 in C-USA play and has a two-game lead in the loss column on UNT, which is 5-2 in league play and 14-4 on the season.
The Mean Green have won a regular season or tournament title in C-USA in each of the last three seasons and have some ground to make up if they want to extend that run with another regular season title.
UNT can take a step toward that goal when it takes on FIU (8-9, 2-4). The Mean Green beat the Panthers 72-57 earlier this year.
Sophomore guard Denver Jones is averaging 18.9 points per game to lead FIU and scored 24 points against the Mean Green in the teams' first meeting. Perry paces UNT at 17.7 points per outing.
The UNT women are in a much different position than the Mean Green men heading into their showdown with FIU.
UNT played one of its best games of the year in a 75-59 win over FAU on Saturday behind Kendall McGruder. The sophomore guard scored a career-high 29 points while leading UNT back from a nine-point halftime deficit.
UNT (5-11, 2-4) is hoping that performance will help turn its season around.
"At the beginning of the season, we didn’t know who we would have," UNT women's coach Jalie Mitchell said. "As the season has unfolded, people have had to step up. Kendall is one of them. I’m proud of her and Aniyah Johnson. We are growing. We need to show consistency. We need to see this same team on Monday when we play FIU."
Senior guard Quincy Noble leads UNT with an average of 17.6 points per game. UNT fell to FIU 86-67 earlier this year.
The Panthers (8-7, 3-3) are paced by senior guard Kaliah Henderson, who is averaging 13.5 points per game.
