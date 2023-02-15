Kai Huntsberry set off quite the celebration the last time North Texas faced Louisiana Tech.
The senior guard drove to his right, pulled up and hit a baseline jumper to give UNT a two-point win over the Bulldogs.
Seeing the game go down to the wire was no surprise for UNT coach Grant McCasland.
He’s expecting another tight affair again Thursday when the Mean Green face the Bulldogs, this time on the Bulldogs’ home court in Ruston.
UNT (21-5) is 12-3 in Conference USA play and is trying to keep its hopes alive of running down Florida Atlantic to pick up another conference title. The Mean Green won C-USA’s West Division last year. The Owls have beaten the Mean Green twice and are 14-1 in C-USA.
Louisiana Tech nearly helped UNT’s cause when it took FAU to overtime last week before the Owls pulled away for a 90-85 win.
“Every game we play at Louisiana Tech is close and every game is competitive,” McCasland said. “Watching what they did at FAU, you can see they are playing well. They’re good at home.”
The Bulldogs are just a game over .500 at 13-12 on the season but have been tough at the Thomas Assembly Center, where they are 8-3.
“I’m excited for this trip,” said Huntsberry, a senior transfer who will make his first trip to Ruston this week. “I’m ecstatic about the way we are playing going into it.
“Coach has said it’s tough to play there.”
UNT is in the midst of a six-game winning streak, the longest active run among C-USA teams. The Mean Green haven’t dropped a game since falling at home to Rice nearly a month ago.
UNT has been in a groove since behind senior guard Tylor Perry, who is averaging 17.3 points per game.
Perry ranks among the elite guards in C-USA and will face another player who fits in that category in Cobe Williams. The junior guard is averaging 18.8 points per game.
“He’s the key to their success,” McCasland said of Williams. “Any time you have a point guard who is a great defender and can score and pass, it makes it difficult.”
UNT has met the challenges it has face of late and enters its showdown with Louisiana Tech on a roll.
“The improvement our team continues to make is the most encouraging part,” McCasland said. “The mentality moving forward is finding ways to improve. That is the heart of being a great team in February and March.”
UNT women to open huge homestand
One of the longer homestands for the UNT women’s basketball team in recent memory arrives on Thursday at what seems like the perfect time.
The Mean Green (9-15) are 6-8 in C-USA play and are sitting in eighth place in the league standings but are just two games behind Rice. The Owls are in fourth place.
UNT desperately wants to improve its prospects in the conference tournament at the end of the season and has the opportunity over the next few days.
“This is huge,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “This could be the most important three weeks we have ever had.
“We have talked about positioning ourselves for the tournament.”
UNT appeared to be well on its way to improving its prospects when it won three straight games beginning late last month.
That run ended last week with losses at UAB and Charlotte.
UNT will look to return to form behind senior guard Quincy Noble, who is averaging 16.8 points per game.
Louisiana Tech (14-10, 7-7) is paced by senior guard Keiunna Walker, who is averaging 17.3. Junior forward Anna Larr Roberson is adding 12.5 and has scored 16 in back-to-back games after missing three weeks due to injury. Roberson didn’t play in the Lady Techsters’ 81-66 win over UNT earlier this season.
“We are prepared for her,” UNT forward Tommisha Lampkin said. “It’s nothing we are worried about. We prepared for her the last time like she was playing. We can match up.”
