The North Texas men's basketball team has seemingly come out of nowhere on more than one occasion to win a Conference USA regular-season title or postseason tournament under coach Grant McCasland.
The Mean Green face a similar challenge this season, when they'll look to win a championship for a fourth straight year.
UNT has been picked to finish third in the C-USA's preseason coaches' poll.
C-USA released its men's preseason poll, women's preseason poll and the all-conference teams on Thursday.
The UNT men won the C-USA regular-season title on their way to a setting a program record for wins in a season while finishing 25-7 last year. The Mean Green were upset by Louisiana Tech in the conference tournament and went on to play in the NIT.
The Mean Green will begin the season chasing UAB, which picked up nine of the 11 first-place votes. Western Kentucky also received a first-place vote and edged the UNT in the poll.
The Mean Green received one first-place vote.
UNT guard Tylor Perry was the Mean Green's lone selection on the preseason all-conference team, which included 10 players. The senior averaged 13.5 points per game and hit 72 shots from 3-point range last season.
UAB guard Jordan Walker was named C-USA's Preseason Player of the Year.
The UNT women's team was picked to finish fifth. The Mean Green also enjoyed a landmark season last year while advancing to the semifinals of the conference tournament.
UNT earned a berth in the WNIT for the first time in 20 years and finished 17-13.
Senior guard Quincy Noble was UNT's lone representative among 10 players named to the preseason all-conference team.
Louisiana Tech guard Keiunna Walker was named C-USA's Preseason Player of the Year.
Noble averaged 14.4 points per game last season and ranks 20th on UNT's all-time scoring list with 789 points after two seasons with the Mean Green.
"Quincy has been our leading scorer the past two seasons," UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said in a statement. "As our team has grown, so has she.
"Quincy earned this honor with her work ethic and passionate love for the game. I look forward to her showing this season all the ways she has developed her game as she helps lead us to our best league finish yet."
