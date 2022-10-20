The North Texas men's basketball team has seemingly come out of nowhere on more than one occasion to win a Conference USA regular-season title or postseason tournament under coach Grant McCasland.

The Mean Green face a similar challenge this season, when they'll look to win a championship for a fourth straight year.

Tylor Perry

Quincy Noble

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Conferene USA men's basketball poll

The following is the Conference USA men's basketball preseason poll as voted on by the league's coaches. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Team Point total
1. UAB (9) 119
2. Western Kentucky (1) 102
3. North Texas (1) 100
4. Middle Tennessee 87
5. Florida Atlantic 86
6. Louisiana Tech 63
7. Rice 51
8. UTEP 41
9. Charlotte 39
10. Florida International 20
11. UTSA 18

Conference USA women's basketball poll

The following is the Conference USA women's basketball preseason poll as voted on by the league's coaches. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Team Point total
1. Middle Tennessee (9) 118
2. Louisiana Tech 104
3. Charlotte (2) 95
4. Rice 77
5. North Texas 75
6. Western Kentucky 66
7. UAB 58
8. UTEP 43
9. UTSA 36
10. Florida International 34
11. Florida Atlantic 20

