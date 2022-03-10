FRISCO — North Texas’ late-season hiccup proved to be short lived.
The Mean Green are back in the postseason, where they put together a memorable run a year ago on their way to the Conference USA tournament title and an NCAA tournament win.
The Mean Green looked perfectly capable of a repeat on Thursday night in a 68-50 win over Rice at the Ford Center in what they are hoping is the opener of another run to the C-USA tournament title.
UNT, the No. 1 seed from the West, will face Louisiana Tech, the No. 3 seed from the West, in the semifinals at 11:30 a.m. on Friday. The Bulldogs beat the Hilltoppers 59-57 in another quarterfinal game.
UNT (24-5) will head into that game with renewed momentum after getting back on track with its win over Rice (15-16) and tying the program record for wins in a season.
The Mean Green won a program record 15 straight games before dropping their regular season finale to UTEP.
“These guys know what this time of year is about,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “It’s about playing your best without fear.
“You come into these games confident and don’t think about what can happen that would be bad.”
There wasn’t a whole lot that went wrong for UNT in its game against Rice. The Mean Green never trailed, looked like a well-oiled machine defensively and were efficient on the offensive end.
UNT dominated in all three of its meetings with Rice this season, largely because of the advantage it had in the paint against the Owls.
Rice didn’t have anyone capable of matching up with Abou Ousmane and Thomas Bell.
McCasland reminded his players of that in the days leading up to the game.
“We made a big emphasis on getting the ball to Thomas and Abou,” McCasland said. “We had some early looks from 3 that were tempting. It was a matter of how do we keep going inside? That was the emphasis.”
The results were impressive.
Ousmane led four players in double figures with 16 points and eight rebounds. Bell added 15 points and seven rebounds for UNT, which finished with 38-26 edge in rebounds and outscored the Owls 34-18 in the paint.
“Whatever I have to do I am going to do,” Ousmane said. “Tonight, I had to be patient and get the ball to the rim.”
Stuffing the ball inside to Ousmane opened up everything else for UNT. Tylor Perry did what he had done all year, hit four 3s and finished with 14 points. Mardrez McBride chipped in 13 points while adding another threat from the perimeter.
UNT blew the game open with a 16-0 run in the first half.
The Mean Green were up 14-9 before Ousmane hit a hook in the lane to kick off the run. Ousmane scored eight points in UNT’s surge and capped it with a jump shot that put the Mean Green up 30-9.
UNT cruised the rest of the way and took a step toward another C-USA title just a year after it upset Purdue in the NCAA tournament. The Mean Green have won a conference title in three straight seasons and took a step toward extending that streak with a new team on Thursday.
UNT didn’t look anything like the outfit that fell to UTEP 70-68 less than a week ago when it got off to a terrible start and spent the rest of the game working its way back.
“The way we lost that game, getting down 17-2 motivated us,” Ousmane said. “We decided to lock in and be ready.”
That is exactly what the Mean Green did on a night they looked like the championship contender they have been throughout the last few years.
“We know how to win,” Ousmane said. “We have a few seniors who have played in the conference tournament, and I have been here. We are helping the young guys who haven’t been here before.”
North Texas 68, Rice 50
RICE (15-16) – Evee 2-5 0-0 5, Pierre 3-8 2-2 9, McBride 4-8 2-2 10, Fiedler 3-10 0-0 6, Mullins 0-5 0-0 0, Geron 0-1 0-0 0, Sheffield 1-1 4-6 6, Abercrombie 1-4 2-2 4, Poteat 4-5 2-3 10. Totals 18-47 12-15 50.
NORTH TEXAS (24-5) – McBride 6-13 0-0 13, Bell 6-8 3-5 15, Murray 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 2-7 0-0 6, Ousmane 8-10 0-2 16, Browne 0-0 2-3 2, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Perry 5-12 0-0 14, Zephir 0-0 0-0 0, Stone 0-1 1-2 1, Wright 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 27-54 7-14 68.
Halftime – UNT 35-17 Three-point goals – Rice 2-12 (Evee 1-2, Pierre 1-4, Mullins 0-3, Abercombie 0-3) UNT 7-24 (McBride 1-7, Bell 0-1, Murray 0-2, Jones 2-6, Perry 4-7, Stone 0-1) Fouled out – none Rebounds – UNT 38 (Ousmane 8), Rice 26 (Sheffield 5) Assists – UNT 6 (Bell 5), Rice 1 (Evee) Total fouls – UNT 15, Rice 13. A -- NA