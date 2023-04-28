UNT Estelle

North Texas made the addition of men's basketball assistant coach Johnny Estelle official on Friday.

 UNT sports information

Fridays are a time when a whole lot becomes official in the world of college athletics.

That was certainly the case for the North Texas men’s and women’s basketball programs this week.

Jase Herl

North Texas made the addition of assistant coach Jase Herl official on Friday.

