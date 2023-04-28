Fridays are a time when a whole lot becomes official in the world of college athletics.
That was certainly the case for the North Texas men’s and women’s basketball programs this week.
The UNT men’s team made two hires official, rounding out new coach Ross Hodge’s staff. The UNT women’s team was also busy and announced the addition of transfers Dyani Robinson and DesiRay Kernal.
Both Robinson and Kernal played for Texas A&M-Commerce last season.
Those moves come at a busy time for both programs that are in the early stages of their new coaches’ tenures.
Hodge was hired to take over UNT’s men’s after its run to the National Invitation Tournament title, while Jason Burton took over the women’s team.
Hodge hired former Texas A&M-Kingsville coach Johnny Estelle and former Missouri State assistant Jase Herl as assistant coaches.
The pair join Phil Forte, the first assistant coach Hodge hired.
“I have known Johnny for over 23 years and during that time I have competed against him as a player and as a coach,” Hodge said in a statement. “His teams mirrored his competitive spirit and toughness. He has a complete understanding of the development of student-athletes, not only as players but as people. This combination has led to unprecedented success at his previous stops.”
Estelle posted a 137-112 record in nine seasons at TAMUK, which made the NCAA tournament in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history last season.
Herl spent the last five seasons at Missouri State, which won at least 17 games in each of the last three years.
“I feel really fortunate we were able to add Jase,” Hodge said. “I met Jase ten years ago while he was a young head coach and I have continued to be impressed with his growth in this profession. He is one of the bright young coaches in our game. He has had success everywhere he has been. Jase connects with student-athletes and is a great relationship builder.”
Burton has been busy rebuilding UNT’s roster since taking over the program and took another step Friday, when the school officially announced the additions of Robinson and Kernal.
Robinson, who was a Division II All-American guard in the 2020-21 season, announced her commitment to UNT earlier in the week.
Robinson averaged 17.4 points per game last season when she was limited to 17 games by injury.
Kernal, a forward, was a three-time all-conference selection and averaged 12.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season.
