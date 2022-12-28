New North Texas coach Eric Morris announced the addition of five members of his first staff on Wednesday, including Patrick Cobbs. The UNT Hall of Fame running back has coached the Mean Green's running backs since 2019 and will continue in that role.
North Texas made the first round of hires for new football coach Eric Morris’ staff official on Wednesday.
Morris retained running backs coach Patrick Cobbs and also announced the addition of three other on-field coaches as well as a member of his support staff.
Former Alabama assistant Drew Svoboda will serve as UNT’s associate head coach and special teams coordinator. Morris also added Chris Gilbert as his assistant head coach. Gilbert will coach UNT’s tight ends after joining the Mean Green’s staff.
Gilbert was previously Texas’ director of high school relations.
Morris also added two staffers from Washington State, where he served as the Cougars offensive coordinator before taking over at UNT.
Sean Brophy will coach the Mean Green’s quarterbacks, while Rolando Surita will serve as Morris’ chief of staff, an off-field role.
Morris named putting his staff together as one of his highest priorities heading into his debut season at his introductory press conference.
“I plan to hire the best staff in the country,” Morris said. “Work has already gotten underway on that. Everybody is going to be excited to see how we’re going to continue to build a program.”
Cobbs is one of the greatest players in program history and is a member of the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame. He won the national rushing title in 2003 and ended his career as UNT’s all-time leader in rushing yards with 4,050, a total that was later passed by Lance Dunbar.
Cobbs has coached UNT’s running backs, a group that has been among the Mean Green’s biggest strengths, since 2019.
Svoboda and Gilbert are both former Texas high school coaches with strong ties in the state. Brophy and Surita were on the staff at Washington State with Morris last season and also worked with him when he was the head coach at Incarnate Word.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.