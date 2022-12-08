North Texas quarterback Austin Aune made what was thought to be a foregone conclusion official this week.
The Frisco Bowl will be his final game with the Mean Green.
Aune has been questioned at every turn throughout his career at UNT about filling the shoes of his former teammate Mason Fine.
The former Argyle standout never quite lived up to those standards but will leave a rather large hole in UNT’s lineup in 2023, when the Mean Green will have a new coach.
UNT fired Seth Littrell shortly after the Mean Green fell to UTSA in the Conference USA championship game last week.
UNT’s focus is finding a coach to take over for Littrell and a new athletic director following the departure of Wren Baker for West Virginia.
But what will UNT’s next head coach have to work with in terms of the Mean Green’s roster?
It’s a question the coaches who are interested in taking over for Littrell will certainly be asking over the next few days.
The full picture won’t become clear until UNT knows who it will lose to the transfer portal. The Mean Green are preparing for their bowl showdown with Boise State on Dec. 17.
UNT has had just one player publicly acknowledge that he is entering the portal in Latrell Neville, a seldom-used backup wide receiver.
The chances of UNT hanging on to all of its top-end players seems slim, but the Mean Green could pull a surprise, especially if their new coach quickly connects with top players.
The following is a look at UNT’s roster as it stands.
Key players with eligibility left
UNT is loaded with key players who have eligibility remaining.
The All-Conference USA team had six UNT players who were named first or second team. Only two of them are seniors in linebacker KD Davis and offensive lineman Manase Mose.
Tight end Var’Keyes Gumms was a first-team pick and has 33 catches for 451 yards and five touchdowns. Gumms was a recruiting steal and ranks second on UNT’s leaders list for catches by a tight end in a season.
He’d be a terrific piece to build around for a new coach, as would UNT’s two other first-team all-conference picks with eligibility left.
Cornerback Ridge Texada and kick returner Kaylon Horton both made huge impacts for UNT.
Texada burst onto the scene after moving into the Mean Green’s starting lineup in place of John Davis Jr. after a season-opening win over UTEP.
Texada is undersized at 5-foot-8 but made a ton of plays, including returning an interception for a touchdown in a win over Florida Atlantic. He has 15 pass breakups and three interceptions on the season. His 18 passes defended puts him in a tie for fourth nationally.
Texada and DeShawn Gaddie, an honorable mention All-C-USA pick, give UNT a solid cornerback pairing.
Horton returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in a loss to UNLV and averaged 25.3 yards per return after transferring in from Tarleton State.
Linebacker Mazin Richards also made an impact after transferring in from Eastern New Mexico. He posted 77 tackles and led UNT with 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks on his way to earning second-team All-C-USA honors.
Safety Logan Wilson earned honorable mention All-C-USA honors after finishing with 46 tackles and two interceptions in the regular season.
UNT also has a host of other productive players who filled key role and have eligibility remaining who were not on the All-C-USA team.
Running backs Ayo Adeyi, Oscar Adaway III, Ikaika Ragsdale, wide receiver Roderic Burns, linebacker Larry Nixon and tight end Jake Roberts are all slated to return next season. All were productive players this year.
Key players set to leave program
Aune isn’t the only player who is set to leave UNT.
The Mean Green will lose several other of the stars who helped lead them to an appearance in the C-USA championship game.
Linebacker KD Davis became UNT’s all-time leader in tackles when he pushed his total to 421 in the C-USA title game. He’s racked up a whopping 132 stops on the season thus far and was named C-USA’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Davis isn’t a player UNT will replace easily and is one of a few veterans who will leave a large void on the Mean Green’s roster.
Offensive lineman Manase Mose has started 61 straight games for UNT and was a first-team All-USA selection this season.
Aune has thrown for 3,309 yards and 32 touchdowns in one of the productive seasons for a UNT quarterback in program history.
The former Argyle standout broke the UNT record for passing touchdowns in a season of 31 set by Mason Fine back in 2017.
UNT will also lose its all-time leading scorer in kicker Ethan Mooney, who enters the Mean Green’s bowl game with 325 career points.
UNT also had a few other key seniors, including punter Bernardo Rodriguez as well as safeties Sean-Thomas Faulkner and Quinn Whitlock.
The Mean Green will miss each of those players as they look to rebuild around a core of returning starters.
