North Texas hoped it had finally found a way to get on track late in its season on Thursday, when the Mean Green snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Southern Miss.
The momentum UNT grabbed from that game vanished in a flash on Saturday in a 72-60 loss to Louisiana Tech at the Super Pit.
UNT was locked in a tight game with the Lady Techsters in the fourth quarter before they went on a 9-1 run to pull away for the win.
UNT went more than four minutes without a field goal. That drought was enough to send the Mean Green to their seventh loss in their last nine games.
“This team is trying to find some consistency,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “Until we find that, we will be on this roller coaster. I would love for the roller coaster to end.”
UNT (8-9, 2-5 Conference USA) needs that end to come sooner rather than later if it wants to contend in C-USA’s West Division. The Mean Green came into the night in fourth place in the division and were passed up when Louisiana Tech (11-8, 3-5) made the key plays to pull away.
UNT trailed 57-54 after Jaylen Mallard hit a jumper at the 7:70 mark of the fourth quarter. UNT was down 11 by the time Kendall McGruder hit the Mean Green’s next shot from the field, a 3 that was too little too late.
“It was both scoring and defense,” Quincy Noble said of where UNT struggled during Louisiana Tech’s run. “We had some crucial turnovers on the offensive end when we could have closed in. They converted those turnovers into layups.”
Noble kept UNT in the game by scoring a game-high 25 points. She was the Mean Green’s only player who finished in double figures.
Amber Dixon, a guard who transferred to UNT from Louisiana Tech in the offseason, added nine.
UNT shot just five free throws and was outscored 9-3 at the line.
UNT was without graduate transfer guard Aly Gamez for the second straight game due to injury. Gamez is UNT’s second-leading scorer at 11.1 points per game.
Mitchell said Gamez’s status will be a game-to-game proposition. UNT isn’t nearly as potent offensively without her.
“We could have finished better and got to the line,” Mitchell said. “Some shots we took we made too difficult. There were a lot of possessions in the first half where we hit the one-more pass. We didn’t do that as well in the second half.”
Louisiana Tech capitalized behind Keiunna Walker, who led four Lady Techsters who finished in double figures with 19 points. Salma Bates added 17, Robyn Lee 12 and Anna Larr Roberson 10.
UNT trailed by as many as eight in the early going before getting on track offensively and grabbing a 34-33 halftime lead.
Louisiana Tech came out hot early and took a 16-8 lead. UNT answered when Noble converted a three-point play to spark a 12-1 Mean Green run.
UNT lead by as many as five and had a four-point edge before Salma Bates hit a 3 just before the halftime buzzer.
The Mean Green were locked in a close game with Louisiana Tech from then on until late when the Lady Techsters made their run.
Mitchell pointed to UNT’s play on the defensive end as what allowed Louisiana Tech to pull away.
“What we talked about as a team is that our defense didn’t show up for us tonight,” Mitchell said. “Their numbers were too good.