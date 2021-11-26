DRC_Mean Green

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — North Texas lost 69-63 Friday afternoon to Miami at the ESPN Events Invitational held at Disney’s Wide World of Sports.

UNT (2-3) led by 12 at the half and made nine first-half 3-pointers but ran out of gas in the second half as the Hurricanes (4-2) shot 16-28 (57.1%) in the final 20 minutes.

“In the first half we did a good job of staying in front of them, but give them credit, because in the second half they attacked the lane on us and got to the rim a lot easier,” coach Grant McCasland said. “They did well in the second half what I thought we needed to do, which was score around them. We shot the ball well in the first half but we have to protect the paint.

“I’ve got to do a better job coaching and putting us in tougher situations,” he added.

Miami made its run in the second half after Isaiah Wong sank a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to six points. Four minutes later, UM took the lead. Wong finished with a game-high 21 points, 14 of which came in the second half.

UNT’s nine first-half 3-pointers were nearly a single-game season high. The Mean Green moved the ball and found open shooters like Rubin Jones, who made 3 of 3 from deep in the first 20 minutes of the game. Fellow guard Mardrez McBride had a career-high five assists in the first half alone. McBride finished with a game-high seven assists.

Senior Thomas Bell led the way in scoring for UNT on Friday. Bell finished with 18 points on 7 for 13 from the field. He knocked down three 3-pointers Friday.

Freshman Aaron Scott had a breakout performance for UNT. The Spring native finished with eight points and seven rebounds — both season bests — in under 19 minutes of action.

With the loss, North Texas will play its final game of the ESPN Events Invitation on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The game will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks to be determined later. They’ll face the loser of Friday afternoon’s game between No. 10 Alabama and Drake.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!