KISSIMMEE, Fla. — North Texas lost 69-63 Friday afternoon to Miami at the ESPN Events Invitational held at Disney’s Wide World of Sports.
UNT (2-3) led by 12 at the half and made nine first-half 3-pointers but ran out of gas in the second half as the Hurricanes (4-2) shot 16-28 (57.1%) in the final 20 minutes.
“In the first half we did a good job of staying in front of them, but give them credit, because in the second half they attacked the lane on us and got to the rim a lot easier,” coach Grant McCasland said. “They did well in the second half what I thought we needed to do, which was score around them. We shot the ball well in the first half but we have to protect the paint.
“I’ve got to do a better job coaching and putting us in tougher situations,” he added.
Miami made its run in the second half after Isaiah Wong sank a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to six points. Four minutes later, UM took the lead. Wong finished with a game-high 21 points, 14 of which came in the second half.
UNT’s nine first-half 3-pointers were nearly a single-game season high. The Mean Green moved the ball and found open shooters like Rubin Jones, who made 3 of 3 from deep in the first 20 minutes of the game. Fellow guard Mardrez McBride had a career-high five assists in the first half alone. McBride finished with a game-high seven assists.
Senior Thomas Bell led the way in scoring for UNT on Friday. Bell finished with 18 points on 7 for 13 from the field. He knocked down three 3-pointers Friday.
Freshman Aaron Scott had a breakout performance for UNT. The Spring native finished with eight points and seven rebounds — both season bests — in under 19 minutes of action.
With the loss, North Texas will play its final game of the ESPN Events Invitation on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The game will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks to be determined later. They’ll face the loser of Friday afternoon’s game between No. 10 Alabama and Drake.