There was a time not too long ago when Manase Mose and Jacob Brammer could quietly go about their business as the youngsters on a veteran North Texas offensive line.
Coach Seth Littrell left little doubt over the last few weeks that those days are long in the past.
“You need leaders in that group, especially when you have guys who don’t have a whole lot of playing experience,” Littrell said. “Offensive line is the only position where you have five guys who have to play on a string. If there is any miscommunication or any weak links in the chain, it gets difficult.”
That’s what makes the situation UNT faces up front heading into the 2020 season all the more intriguing. Brammer and Mose are heading into their junior seasons and are the only offensive linemen the Mean Green have returning who started last fall.
UNT also has a new offensive line coach in Mike Bloesch.
How the Mean Green’s line meshes will go a long way toward determining if UNT can bounce back from a 4-8 season in 2019, when the team’s offensive front experienced its ups and downs.
Mose and Brammer are well aware of that fact.
“We have talked ever since the spring about taking over and setting the example,” Brammer said. “If someone needs something, they can come to us. We are trying to be leaders and have settled into that role.”
UNT is hoping those relationships will help the Mean Green build chemistry on a revamped line.
Brammer started the first nine games of last season at right tackle before an ankle injury knocked him out of the lineup. He will likely be the only starter on UNT’s offensive front returning to the same position.
Littrell indicated earlier in the fall that Mose could slide over from right guard to center, where his brother Sosaia Mose played last season.
Manase Mose is approaching the season like that move is set in stone.
“I am looking forward to moving to center,” Manase Mose said. “I’m getting snaps in right now and am trying to get used to it. I’m watching film with my brother and asking him for help with my technique.”
The question now is if UNT will stay the course and build its offensive line around Mose. The safe assumption is that Brammer will end up back at one of the tackle spots.
That leaves three open positions and a whole lot of questions.
Northwest Mississippi Community College product Anterrious Gray has made an impression in fall camp and is competing for playing time at guard.
“He is athletic, physical and has a really good punch,” Brammer said of Gray.
Cole Brown and redshirt freshman Chris Cassidy have also impressed Brammer.
The challenge for UNT’s linemen now is building the chemistry it will take to form a cohesive unit. Littrell has liked what he has seen in that regard.
“I feel good about where we are at,” Littrell said. “Coach Bloesch is doing an amazing job of developing guys and our scheme with the running game. He’s helping us get better.”
Mose credits UNT’s progress in part to the time the team’s offensive linemen have spent together off the field.
“We have a lot of chemistry,” Mose said. “We hang out after practice and enjoy each other’s company. We watch film and try to get better.”
UNT’s veteran duo plans to help UNT’s offensive line continue down that path by providing leadership for a unit that will be in the spotlight this fall.
“Without a doubt, we have the ability to be even better than we were last year with all the young guys coming in and our work ethic,” Brammer said. “We have been overlooked. We are ready to show everyone how good we can be.”