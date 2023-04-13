New North Texas offensive line coach Jon Cooper describes the challenge he faces this spring in simple terms.
UNT has to find five starters by the time the Mean Green open the season at home against Cal on Sept. 2.
“It’s my job to find those five as fast as I can,” Cooper said Thursday as UNT prepared for its second scrimmage of spring practice on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
The journey to reach that point is suddenly looking a whole lot more complicated than it sounds, which might not be a bad development for the Mean Green.
UNT brought in a couple of highly regarded transfers at the semester break in Larry Moore and Paula Vaipulu from Texas Tech and Georgia Tech, respectively. Two more will arrive over the summer in Ethan Miner from Arkansas State and Jake Long from Angelo State.
At this point, there’s no telling how all those pieces will fit together, especially with the way UNT is experimenting with its returners.
Jett Duncan, who started at right tackle last season, moved to center this week. Febechi Nwaiwu, who excelled at right guard, is seeing time at tackle.
Guard Gabe Blair and tackle Kaci Moreka anchored the left side of UNT’s offensive line late last season.
Where everyone lands is the question, and it likely won’t be answered soon.
“It will absolutely go into the fall,” Cooper said. “It always does. Guys progress at different paces.”
UNT’s players can see that growth and have begun to find a comfort zone with Cooper, who came to UNT from Oklahoma, where he was an analyst last season.
“It’s coming together really well,” Moreka said. “One of my friends played for Oklahoma and praised him. He has lived up to everything I was told. I’m excited. Coach Cooper is upfront, will tell you if something went wrong and how to fix it. He’s a jokester and a funny guy.”
One of the biggest challenges UNT faces this spring is replacing center Manase Mose, who started an NCAA-record 62 straight games. Mose was a first-team All-Conference USA selection in his final year with the Mean Green and was also a key leader.
UNT coach Eric Morris mentioned after the Mean Green’s first scrimmage that they needed to develop leadership offensively after the departure of a few of their veterans, including Mose.
That process is ongoing.
“A lot of guys have stepped up, but we are still looking for leaders,” Cooper said. “That is big for us. Who is going to step up when times are hard? When things are good, everyone has a chance to be a leader.
“When they aren’t going our way, who is going to call somebody up? Not call them out but call them up? Febechi has done a good job of that. Jett Duncan has also done a good job.”
What might be even more important than a leader emerging among UNT’s linemen is developing the chemistry that is critical to the group playing well together. Mose made UNT’s calls up front.
The player who replaces him as UNT’s center could be the key to the Mean Green’s development as a unit.
“Chemistry is a big part of it,” Duncan said. “You have to trust the person you are playing next to. Once we find those five guys, we will have a good line.”
Duncan is ready to tackle the challenge of moving to center to replace Mose, if that is what UNT decides is best.
“I did play center my freshman year,” Duncan said. “It’s something I have to get used to again. It’s about finding the best guys. If that’s my position, that’s it.”
That move is certainly an option. What’s important to Cooper is having enough quality players to mix and match and cover for injuries during the season.
Reaching that goal is the reason UNT went out and added another highly regarded player in Long.
“It wasn’t about what we had,” Cooper said. “It was about numbers. You have to have some depth at that position. It’s rare to go through a season playing five guys. We needed depth and experience.”
Long will provide just that after being named a second-team Division II All-American and the Offensive Lineman of the Year in the Lone Star Conference last year.
“Long is a great kid,” Cooper said. “He and his family are football people. He competes at a high level. If you watch his film, he plays the game the right way.”
The only question now is where all of UNT’s linemen end up when Cooper sets the lineup. The Mean Green like their options as they move toward that point.
“We’re coming together really well,” Moreka said. “We have a great group of guys. We’re not only competing against our defense. We’re competing against each other and are getting better every day.”
Wilson speaks after practice
Jeff Wilson Jr., one of the top running backs in program history and a member of the Miami Dolphins, spoke to the team after practice.
Wilson is entering his sixth season in the NFL and has more than 2,000 rushing yards in his pro career.
“It was amazing to hear Jeff,” Moreka said. “He was in our shoes. He talked about doing extra. It made me not take things for granted.”
Briefly
Running back Isaiah Johnson has returned to practice. The junior had missed time due to injury.
