North Texas was about as consistent as one could possibly imagine when it came to winning women’s soccer championships not all that long ago.
The Mean Green won their third straight league tournament title and eighth overall championship since joining Conference USA in 2013 back in 2019.
UNT will look to get back to championship form when they open the 2022 season on Thursday and host Abilene Christian.
UNT was among the top teams in C-USA in the 2020 season that was moved to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but fell in the first round of the conference tournament. The Mean Green were stunned in overtime of last season’s C-USA tournament by UTSA.
The Roadrunners won 1-0 when UNT knocked the ball into its own net and finished 8-5-4 after falling in the first round.
“The way last season went motivated us,” UNT forward Allie Byrd said. “We have worked 10 times harder to make sure that doesn’t happen again. We have better chemistry. We all got along with the transfers when they came in and are also bonding with the freshmen.”
The hope is a new mix of players will help UNT exceed expectations in C-USA this fall. The Mean Green were picked to finish fourth in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll.
Byrd and midfielder Taylor Tufts were both named to the preseason, all-conference team.
UNT added several players who are expected to make an immediate impact, including a host of transfers who arrived in the offseason. Midfielders Grace Dennis (Oklahoma State) and Avery Barron (TCU) as well as defenders Abi Major (Mississippi State) and Rachel Roebuck (Paris Junior College) will all see significant time.
“The transfers look like they will help us,” UNT coach John Hedlund said. “We have a great mix of transfers, veterans and newcomers. We have great balance.
“The older players have been able to mold everyone and help them understand what our expectations are.”
UNT took a step forward in that process when it won exhibition games against UC Riverside 3-0 and Point Loma 4-1 last week in California.
“It went really well,” Byrd said of the trip. “We started to gel, scored a lot of goals and almost got a shutout for the whole weekend.”
Tufts scored two goals on the trip, when UNT had six different players score. The way the Mean Green’s exhibitions played out could be an indication of what is to come for them.
“This is going to be an offensive-minded team,” Hedlund said. “That is where a lot of our depth is.”
UNT returns most of its top offensive players from last season, including Tufts and forward Madi Drenowatz, who led UNT with eight goals.
“We have the personnel to make it pretty far into the NCAA tournament and also win the conference championship,” Tufts said. “We have a lot of returners and a lot of new faces. I’m exited to see how we will play.”
UNT will have to replace Sarah Fuller in goal and has multiple options with Oklahoma State transfer Amber Lockwood and freshman Dani Jacobson.
The Mean Green will have a better idea of how those players fit together after they open the season on Thursday night. UNT is hoping it’s the first step toward getting back to winning conference titles again.
UNT has won 16 conference championships in 27 seasons under Hedlund. The Mean Green will look to add to that total in their final year in C-USA before joining the American Athletic Conference next summer.
“Our program is built on winning championships,” Hedlund said. “When we don’t win one, we feel like it was a bad year for us. We want to get back to winning championships. This is our last year in Conference USA. We want to end it right before we head to the American.”