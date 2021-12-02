North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell had to stop and think this week about just how long it’s been since the Mean Green played one of their biggest rivals.
It’s been a while. UNT fell to SMU back in November of 2018 and hasn’t played the Mustangs in the last two seasons. The rare break between games will end when the teams meet for the 50th time on Friday night at the Super Pit.
“We are absolutely glad to see this game come back,” Mitchell said. “We had played something like 30 years straight. To break that up wasn’t ideal, especially with it being a metroplex rivalry game. We want to keep it on the schedule year after year.”
That won’t be an issue now that UNT has announced its move to the American Athletic Conference. SMU is already a member of the American.
This week’s game won’t be as consequential as those that will come later down the line, but it is still a game Mitchell and her players are looking forward to playing.
UNT junior guard Jazion Jackson is among a host of UNT players from the Dallas area and knows several SMU players. She’s just never had a chance to play against them during her time with the Mean Green.
“This is one of the games I have been most excited for this year,” Jackson said. “They are a pretty good team and are similar to us. They will give us a good look.”
UNT (4-2) looked like it would stumble into its game against SMU just a few days ago. The Mean Green dropped two straight and fell behind Montana State by 17 in their first game in the Cal Poly Thanksgiving Classic.
The Bobcats hit 10 shots from 3-point range in the first half before UNT charged back for an 87-78 win. Senior guard Amber Dixon scored 26 points to lead the Mean Green’s comeback.
UNT built on that win with an 81-54 win over St. Thomas.
“It’s the same thing we have been doing all season long,” UNT guard Quincy Noble said. “We have had really ugly starts and have had to battle back. We need to start off stronger.”
Noble is averaging 16.8 points per game to lead four UNT players averaging double figures. The Mean Green will look to Noble to help get them off to a better start against SMU. The Mustangs are 3-4 to start in their first season under Toyelle Wilson.
The former Michigan assistant coach arrived in the offseason and signed a host of transfers.
Senior forward Savannah Wilkinson transferred in from Florida State and is averaging 14.7 points per game. Rice transfer guard Sydne Wiggins, a player UNT faced plenty of times before she landed at SMU, is adding 13.1.
“We are familiar with some of the players who are still there,” Mitchell said. “They have a lot of players from the area that we are used to seeing. That’s the reason it’s a good game to play and a rivalry.”