UNT-Fresno State advance
Buy Now

North Texas guard Kai Huntsberrey (10) drives past Southern Nazarene guard Jalen Lynn (1) during the Mean Green's season-opening win at the Super Pit. UNT will face Fresno State on Saturday. 

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas was a model of consistency for two years when it came to its starting lineup.

The Mean Green knew exactly who they wanted to roll out on to the floor and didn’t have to deviate that group for any reason — not because of injury, illness or anything else from the beginning of the 2020-21 season through their first game in the NIT last year.

Kai Huntsberry

Kai Huntsberry

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you