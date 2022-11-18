North Texas was a model of consistency for two years when it came to its starting lineup.
The Mean Green knew exactly who they wanted to roll out on to the floor and didn’t have to deviate that group for any reason — not because of injury, illness or anything else from the beginning of the 2020-21 season through their first game in the NIT last year.
UNT has played just three games since and has seen its fortunes change dramatically.
Starting point guard Rubin Jones missed the Mean Green’s loss to Virginia in the NIT last season with a knee injury and still isn’t back two games this season after undergoing offseason surgery. Matters have only gotten worse this fall.
Tylor Perry, UNT’s starting shooting guard and offensive sparkplug, has yet to play after going down with a right knee injury in the preseason.
Oh, and the Mean Green had the flu run through their roster preventing them from practicing for more than a week.
The fallout has left UNT scrambling to return to form heading into a game against Fresno State on Saturday.
The Mean Green (1-1) couldn’t get anything to fall in a 63-33 loss to St. Mary’s in their last outing and had to rally late to beat Southern Nazarene out of the Division II ranks to open the season.
UNT ranks last nationally at No. 352 with an average of 43.0 points per game heading into its game against Fresno State (1-2). IUPUI ranks No. 351 and has a significant lead on UNT with its average of 48.3 points per game.
“I’m confident we’ll figure it out,” UNT guard Kai Huntsberry said. “Once we go out and execute, the sky is the limit.”
UNT coach Grant McCasland said earlier this week that Perry’s status would be a day-to-day proposition. The Mean Green have struggled to get anything going without the senior.
UNT has yet to crack 55 points in a game this season is coming off its lowest scoring game since it fell to Santa Clara 46-31 on Dec. 20, 1968.
“A lot of it has to do with when you are playing and who you are playing,” McCasland said. “Tylor had practiced with our team up to the point where we played Southern Nazarene. We had so many guys trying to figure it out without a guy who has an understanding of what we’re trying to do offensively.
“Tylor is a big key to our team. When you are running a lot through him and he gets taken out of the equation, it puts a lot of pressure on other guys.”
UNT has struggled to find solutions. Huntsberry and forward Abou Ousmane are averaging 12.5 and 12.0 points per game, respectively. The Mean Green have only three other players who are averaging more than a point per game.
UNT spent time in practice this week working on different ways to spark its offense.
“We need to keep passing the ball, moving and cutting,” forward Aaron Scott said. “We don’t have a guy like TP [Perry] who can create his own shot off the dribble. We have to work together as a team to get open shots.”
Facing Fresno State at home will give UNT a chance to get back on track. The Bulldogs fell to San Francisco in their last game and are a defensive-oriented team like UNT.
Fresno State is allowing just 61.3 points per game.
Isaih Moore, a 6-foot-10 senior transfer from Southern Miss, is averaging 13.3 points per game to lead the Bulldogs. He’s helping fill the void after Fresno State lost star forward Orlando Robinson to the NBA, where he’s currently playing for the Miami Heat.
“Fresno is a great defensive team,” McCasland said. “They lost a significant piece around the rim. Their guard play and the way they drive the basketball will put pressure on our defense. It will be a tough game.”
