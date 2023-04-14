UNT scrimmage preview

North Texas running back BK Jackson breaks a tackle during UNT’s first scrimmage of the spring last week at Apogee Stadium. The Mean Green will hold their second scrimmage on Saturday.

 UNT sports information

Spring practice was all but certain to involve an adjustment period for North Texas, and not just because the Mean Green have a new coach in Eric Morris.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0