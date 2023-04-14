Spring practice was all but certain to involve an adjustment period for North Texas, and not just because the Mean Green have a new coach in Eric Morris.
UNT is sorting through a quarterback battle while playing without several of its key offensive weapons.
Those circumstances led to a bit of a tough first scrimmage last week, one that will give the Mean Green plenty of room for improvement when they hit the field for their second shot at it at 11 a.m. Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
“We’re looking forward to getting back out there,” offensive lineman Jett Duncan said. “The first scrimmage was a steppingstone. The second one will be much better.”
UNT scored just three touchdowns last week, including two on strikes from quarterback Jace Ruder.
Morris found some positives but left little doubt that he was hoping for more after his team ran approximately 80 plays from scrimmage.
“There was good and bad,” Morris said. “The defense was a little better than the offense. We were a little sloppy on offense. We made a couple of big plays but were really bad in the red area offensively and couldn’t punch it in.”
UNT was without its three key running backs due to injury before getting Isaiah Johnson back late this week. Oscar Adaway III and Ayo Adeyi are still out.
Having Johnson back could provide UNT a little extra spark and give a host of quarterbacks who are competing for the starting job a little more to work with. UNT is still without key wide receiver Jyaire Shorter.
There isn’t a more important challenge for the Mean Green than finding a replacement for record-setting quarterback Austin Aune.
UNT started the spring with five players in contention for the job. Morris vowed to cut the field to three contenders at most by the end of UNT’s third scrimmage.
Saturday will be a key opportunity for each of those players to make their case. Louisiana-Monroe transfer Chandler Rogers got the start in UNT’s first scrimmage. He had his moments but failed to get the Mean Green’s offense rolling.
Rogers will have a second chance Saturday, when Ruder will certainly have his opportunities as well after a solid showing last week. The North Carolina transfer began the 2021 season as UNT’s starter before giving way to Aune.
Ruder didn’t play at all last season but stuck it out and returned to take another crack at winning the starting job. Morris said that Ruder has played well throughout the spring.
Ruder will look to build on a solid outing that saw him connect with Trey Cleveland for a 46-yard touchdown as well as a 25-yard scoring strike to Roderic Burns. Rogers and Ruder took most of the snaps with UNT’s starters on the field.
The challenge for the Mean Green is to build on that performance and get a better grip on who its top players will be this fall.
“I hope we see more explosive plays,” offensive lineman Kaci Moreka said. “We had some methodical drives and couldn’t finish. We are looking better and will put it together. We need to focus on the little things. There’s room for growth. There always is.”
