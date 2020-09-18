Tyreke Davis spent some time on the phone with one of his high school teammates just a couple of days ago.
The North Texas linebacker chats with Delano Robinson, another former Ryan standout, quite a bit. The two began playing football together when they were about seven and have been fast friends ever since.
That relationship is one they will put aside on Saturday when Robinson makes a homecoming of sorts as starter and team captain for SMU. The Mean Green will face their biggest rival at 5 p.m. at Apogee Stadium.
“Even though we are not on the same team now, we still see each other as brothers,” Robinson said. “I get to play against someone that I have been playing with my whole life.”
Those types of ties have always added flavor to one of the biggest games on UNT’s schedule each season.
Saturday’s game marks the 40th meeting between the teams in a series that dates to 1922.
There might not be a more important game to UNT’s fans who have long seen SMU as their chief rival and, far too often, tormentor.
The Mustangs will roll into Apogee Stadium with a 32-6-1 lead in the series after winning four of the last five games.
The Mean Green are aiming to turn the tide in Denton, the one place they have enjoyed success against the Mustangs. UNT is 4-1 at home all-time against SMU.
“It’s absolutely an important game for our fans, supporters, coaches and players,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “SMU is a school that is right down the road that we recruit against. It’s like all rivalries. You want to put your best foot forward.”
UNT left little doubt about that on Thursday, when the school unveiled special throwback uniforms in honor of Hayden Fry. The UNT and College Football Hall of Fame member died late last year at the age of 90. The white jerseys will feature the Fry-era logo known at UNT as the “Flying Worm” in lime green.
“We look forward to this game for sure,” UNT linebacker KD Davis said. “No matter what Texas team we play, it’s always big. We want to be undefeated against Texas teams. It’s a big game.”
That is apparent when one looks at the crowds the game has attracted at Apogee Stadium through the years. UNT has hosted the Mustangs three times since opening the venue in 2011.
The 29,519 fans the Mean Green drew for its 46-23 win over SMU in 2018 ranks as the third-largest attendance in the history of the stadium, while the 24,718 who attended in 2016 sits ninth.
UNT won’t have anywhere close to that total this week due to a capacity cap of 8,000 put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The game has been sold out since early in the week.
Those limits may alter the atmosphere. They just won’t change the opportunity in front of UNT.
The question now is if the Mean Green can capitalize in a series that has swung SMU’s way in recent years. The Mustangs won three straight beginning in 2015 before the Mean Green broke through in 2018, the last time the teams played at Apogee. SMU came back to blow out UNT 49-27 last season in Dallas.
UNT struggled last year to contain quarterback Shane Buechele, who threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns. The Texas transfer and several of his key receivers are back.
“It will be a challenge, but we are up for it,” UNT cornerback Quinn Whitlock said. “We are working hard and are ready to show what we can do.”
The Mean Green didn’t have to come up with many stops defensively in a 57-31 win over Houston Baptist in its opener. UNT posted a program record 721 yards on a near perfect balance of 361 passing yards and 360 rushing yards.
Quarterback Jason Bean threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth score in his debut as a starter, while running back Oscar Adaway came off the bench to rush for 118 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries.
UNT will look to build on that performance against an SMU team that lost several of its key players in its front seven after last season and allowed 189 rushing yards in a 31-24 win over Texas State to open its season.
“They do a great job defensively and are very multiple,” Littrell said. “[Defensive coordinator Kevin Kane] has defenses with three-man fronts and four-man fronts and mixes up his coverages well.”
Robinson will be a key part of SMU’s plans defensively. The linebacker posted 76 tackles last season and added five more in the Mustangs’ opener.
He’ll be back in SMU’s lineup and his hometown on Saturday.
“It’s a special time,” Robinson said. “My family is from Denton. Everyone can come see me play, coaches and friends.”
Robinson has been around the UNT-SMU rivalry long enough to know that the Mustangs will face a motivated team with his old friend playing a key role. Davis is UNT’s active leader in tackles with 152.
“We are going to get their best,” Robinson said. “The community sees it as a rivalry. We hear that and wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Key matchup UNT RB DeAndre Torrey vs. SMU LB Richard McBryde
UNT got its running game rolling in its win over Houston Baptist, churning out 360 yards on 52 carries. The Mean Green are expected to lean on a talented group of backs this season as they break in two new quarterbacks in Jason Bean and Austin Aune.
The 52 rushing attempts UNT posted in its opener were the third highest in Littrell’s five seasons guiding the Mean Green and the most since 60 in a win over Lamar in 2017.
Tre Siggers started UNT’s opener but didn’t look like himself after missing most of the offseason due to injury. He finished with 41 yards on 14 carries. DeAndre Torrey finished with 85 yards on 11 carries.
Torrey has a ton of experience and the trust of UNT’s staff. The Mean Green could look to put the ball in his hands with the game on the line.
That prospect is even more attractive considering SMU struggled to contain Texas State’s running game.
Linebacker Richard McBryde will be key to SMU’s efforts to slow down UNT’s backs. The senior led SMU with 98 tackles last season.
SMU lost starting defensive tackles Pono Davis and Zach Abercrumbia as well as defensive end Delontae Scott after last season. The Mustangs don’t appear to be as strong up front, which puts more pressure on McBryde to come through and make plays.
He’ll have plenty of opportunities on a night UNT will get the ball to Torrey and the rest of its backs early and often.
Matching up UNT’s offense vs. SMU’s defense
UNT had a host of questions heading into the season offensively following the graduation of standout quarterback Mason Fine.
Bean started the Mean Green’s opener against Houston Baptist and split time with Aune. Bean fared well while throwing for 217 yards and three touchdowns. UNT also ran the ball effectively. Adaway had a terrific night while rushing for 118 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.
SMU allowed 189 rushing yards in its season-opening win over Texas State. Linebacker Richard Moore, one of the Mustangs’ best players, is still recovering from knee surgery and missed SMU’s season opener.
Both UNT’s offense and SMU’s defense still have a lot to prove after their openers. The Mean Green rolled against inferior competition, while SMU is still trying to find its form after losing several key players in the offseason.
Edge: Even
UNT’s defense vs. SMU’s offense
UNT showed signs of promise in Clint Bowen’s first game back as the Mean Green’s defensive coordinator, despite some ugly statistics when it was all said and done. UNT allowed just 10 points until late in the third quarter when Houston Baptist got on a roll.
KD Davis finished with nine tackles, a sack and two quarterback hurries in a solid all-around performance.
Those were the bright spots in a tough game overall for the Mean Green defensively. Houston Baptist quarterback Bailey Zappe threw for 480 yards and three touchdowns while slicing and dicing UNT’s secondary.
UNT will have to do better against Shane Buechele and his receivers. Reggie Roberson Jr. gave the Mean Green fits last season and caught six passes for 99 yards against Texas State.
Rashee Rice finished with five catches for 101 yards in SMU’s opener.
SMU lost most of its key running backs after last season. TJ McDaniel and Ulysses Bentley IV picked up the slack. McDaniel rushed for 130 yards, while Bentley scored two rushing touchdowns.
Edge: SMU
Four downs: Keys to today’s game Get the running game going
SMU will likely look to take away UNT’s running game and put pressure on Jason Bean and Austin Aune to carry the Mean Green’s offense. UNT can’t afford to let that happen. The Mean Green must capitalize on a rebuilt SMU front seven and grind out yards on the ground.
Contain SMU’s passing game
Shane Buechele torched UNT’s secondary last season. The Mean Green can’t afford a repeat. Putting pressure on SMU’s standout quarterback will be vital. UNT will also have to make the plays on deep passes, a task it struggled with last season.
Win the big-play battle
Rivalry games often turn on a series of big plays. UNT will need to make a few in a game it’s entering as a 14-point underdog. Breaking off a long touchdown run or forcing a key turnover would go a long way toward helping UNT pull off what would be a significant upset.
Handle the emotions of the day
UNT’s games against SMU are always a highly emotional affair for the Mean Green. UNT’s coaches and players acknowledged the importance of this game to themselves as well as their fans this week. The Mean Green’s coaches and players will have to keep their emotions in check.