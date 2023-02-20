North Texas linebacker KD Davis, right, celebrates after the Mean Green made a stop in a win over Florida International last season at Apogee Stadium. Davis finished his career as UNT all-time leading tackler and leaves a huge void in the Mean Green's defense after graduating. Larry Nixon, left, is among UNT's key returners at linebacker.
Key returners: Mazin Richards (Senior, 6-3, 245), Larry Nixon III (Senior, 6-2, 236), Kevin Wood (Senior, 6-0, 219), Chris Wright (Sophomore, 6-3, 224), Sifa Leota (Sophomore, 6-2, 235), Ethan Wesloski (Sophomore, 6-1, 225), Carson Kropp (Senior, 6-1, 233), Jordan Brown (Junior, 6-1, 220), Jaylen Smith (Junior, 6-0, 210), Karter Houchins (Sophomore, 5-11, 216), Trent Ayers (Junior 6-1, 210), Jax Van Zandt (Sophomore, 5-11, 214), Grady Brewer (Sophomore, 5-10, 216)
Key losses: KD Davis (graduation), Bryce Drummond (transferred to Oklahoma State), Jacob Daulong (graduation), Landon Maston (graduation), Sele Selefuti (left program)
Newcomers: Dietrich Moore (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma), Matthew Moore (Killeen Ellison)
Biggest unanswered question: How does UNT replace KD Davis?
UNT lost its best player and one of the greats in program history in Davis after last season. The senior was named Conference USA’s Defensive Player of the Year, and that was just for starters when it comes to the accolades and milestones the former Ennis standout piled up in in 2022.
Davis finished his career as UNT’s all-time leader in tackles with 426, a total that ranks fifth all-time among players in Conference USA. He was also one of the Mean Green’s most important leaders on and off the field.
UNT has a host of solid linebackers returning. It seems like a long shot that any of them could fill the void left by Davis, who was a tackling machine while stacking up 137 stops as a senior.
UNT will have to hope that it can put together a core of players who can collectively fill the void left by a future member of the school’s athletics hall of fame.
Why 2023 production could be better: While Davis’ departure leaves a significant void, the Mean Green have a host of productive linebackers returning.
Richards posted 7.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss in his first season with the program after transferring in from Eastern New Mexico. Nixon was also productive and finished with 104 tackles, while Wood added 55 in nine games.
Leota backed up Richards at Devil last season under coordinator Phil Bennett. The position was a hybrid linebacker-end spot.
Leota will move to a more traditional linebacker role next season that could be a better fit for his skill set as UNT shifts to a 3-3-5 scheme under new coordinator Matt Caponi.
The Mean Green have players who have produced before. If they all find a home in UNT’s new system, the Mean Green could be in business.
Why 2023 production could be worse: There is no way UNT easily replaces Davis.
When the coaches in C-USA were asked about the challenges the Mean Green presented last season, Davis was the first player they talked about.
UNT will also have to find out how the linebackers it has fit into a new scheme.
Richards was a key playmaker at eagle, but how does he fit in a new system?
Nixon and Wood split time at one outside linebacker spot last season. Where do they land in the new scheme?
UNT has some experienced players, but the chances that they will all find homes in a new defense, produce and help the Mean Green play at a higher level than they in did in 2022 without Davis seems like a long shot at best, especially with the program making the jump from Conference USA to the American.
Overall outlook: How UNT’s defense fares under Caponi will be one of the biggest storylines of the 2023 season.
The Mean Green have a host of players returning on defense and will have to make them fit in a system they weren’t recruited to play in.
UNT’s linebackers will be among the players who will be forced to make an adjustment.
Chances are there will be a few bumps along the way, especially with Davis out of the picture.
