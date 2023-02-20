UNT LB outlook Davis
North Texas linebacker KD Davis, right, celebrates after the Mean Green made a stop in a win over Florida International last season at Apogee Stadium. Davis finished his career as UNT all-time leading tackler and leaves a huge void in the Mean Green's defense after graduating. Larry Nixon, left, is among UNT's key returners at linebacker.

 Al Key/DRC

Key returners: Mazin Richards (Senior, 6-3, 245), Larry Nixon III (Senior, 6-2, 236), Kevin Wood (Senior, 6-0, 219), Chris Wright (Sophomore, 6-3, 224), Sifa Leota (Sophomore, 6-2, 235), Ethan Wesloski (Sophomore, 6-1, 225), Carson Kropp (Senior, 6-1, 233), Jordan Brown (Junior, 6-1, 220), Jaylen Smith (Junior, 6-0, 210), Karter Houchins (Sophomore, 5-11, 216), Trent Ayers (Junior 6-1, 210), Jax Van Zandt (Sophomore, 5-11, 214), Grady Brewer (Sophomore, 5-10, 216)

Key losses: KD Davis (graduation), Bryce Drummond (transferred to Oklahoma State), Jacob Daulong (graduation), Landon Maston (graduation), Sele Selefuti (left program)

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

