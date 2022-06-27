North Texas linebacker KD Davis has pulled his name out of the NCAA transfer portal and will return to play a fifth season with the Mean Green.
Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed Davis' plans to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday evening.
Davis' decision marks the latest turn in a wild week for one of UNT's top players.
Davis posted a note to his Twitter account on Thursday saying that he had entered his name in the portal and would explore his options to continue his career at another school.
“I want to thank you so much for the last 4 years of my football career and every accomplishment that has come with being a part of the team,” Davis wrote. “The decision has not been easy, but I have decided to enter the transfer portal to explore my options to play at another level and show my talents in a different environment.”
Davis quickly became one of the hot commodities on the transfer market. He reportedly visited Ole Miss and Texas A&M over the weekend.
Davis has since deleted the tweet saying that he was entering the transfer portal. He had yet to post a statement on what went into his decision to return to UNT, but he did acknowledge a projection that he would continue his career with the Mean Green.
The decision is a key turn of events for UNT as it looks to build on its fifth bowl appearance in six seasons under coach Seth Littrell.
Davis has been one of UNT's top players in each of the last three seasons and was a first-team All-Conference USA selection last year. The former Ennis standout led the Mean Green in both tackles with 121 and tackles for loss with 13 in 2021.
There was some question after last season if Davis would return for a fifth season with the Mean Green. He addressed those questions on Jan. 4 when he posted a simple note on his Twitter account with the message “Unfinished Business.”
Davis will now have a chance to build on his significant legacy with the Mean Green. He has racked up 289 tackles over the course of four seasons.
Davis has a fifth season of eligibility due to the NCAA’s decision to grant college football players an additional year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His return will bolster UNT's chances to continue its growth defensively under coordinator Phil Bennett.
The longtime college coach helped UNT cut the number of points it allowed per game from 42.8 in 2020 to 27.5 last season.
UNT lost several of its key players after last season. Defensive tackle Dion Novil and linebacker Tyreke Davis graduated, while defensive ends Gabriel Murphy and Grayson Murphy transferred to UCLA.
UNT was planning to build around Davis this fall. After a few trying days when he was in the transfer portal, that is exactly what the Mean Green will do this fall.