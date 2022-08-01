North Texas linebacker KD Davis (1) chases after Miami (Ohio) quarterback Brett Gabbert during the Mean Green's loss to the RedHawks last season at Toyota Stadium. Davis was named to the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award on Monday.
North Texas linebacker KD Davis continued to pile up preseason honors on Monday when he was named to watchlist for the Chuck Bednarik Award.
The honor is presented to the most outstanding defensive player in college football each season. There are 90 players on this year’s watchlist.
Davis was previously named to the watchlists for the Butkus Award that goes to the nation’s top linebacker and Bronko Nagurski Trophy that also goes to the nation’s top defensive player.
The former Ennis standout has led UNT in tackles in each of the last three seasons. He paced the Mean Green with 121 tackles and 13 tackles for loss last season when he was a first-team All-Conference USA selection.
Davis was an honorable mention All-C-USA pick in 2019 and 2020.
Davis’ return is expected to bolster UNT’s defense, which made dramatic strides in its first season under coordinator Phil Bennett last year. UNT allowed 27.5 points per game in 2021, a dramatic improvement from the 42.8 the Mean Green allowed in 2020.
