North Texas was in perfect position to pick up a resume-building win in a rare Friday night game against Wichita State.
UNT had a five-point lead with just under two minutes left only to see it vanish in a flash in a 67-64 loss at the Super Pit.
UNT missed three shots from the field and turned the ball over three times after Aly Gamez hit a 3 with 1:51 left that put UNT up 62-57. The Mean Green didn’t score again until Amber Dixon hit a layup in the closing seconds.
“It was a very competitive and tough 40-minute game that we actually had won,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “We had some poor management of the clock with under a minute left. There were definitely some different decisions we needed to make. We will keep our heads up and learn from it. At the end, we gave that one away.”
UNT (6-3) came into the game on a four-game winning streak and was on course to knock off a Wichita State team that improved to 9-2 after slipping by the Mean Green.
The Shockers needed to do just about everything right in the closing moments of the game to have a chance at the win after Gamez drilled her 3. Wichita State made the plays it needed to make and got plenty of help from UNT along the way.
Quincy Noble turned the ball over 1:21 left. The Shockers capitalized when Asia Strong hit a layup with 55 seconds left to cut UNT’s lead to 62-59.
Noble took a 3 with 49 seconds left and plenty of time left on the shot clock. UNT grabbed the rebound but took another quick shot, a jumper from Dixon that was also off the mark.
Wichita State converted on the break with a layup from DJ McCarty to pull the Shockers within 62-61.
“We definitely could have used the clock a little more,” Jazion Jackson said. “We will learn from that.”
UNT made another mistake late when McCarty picked off a pass from Jackson and had a clear path to the basket for a layup that put Wichita State up 63-62.
UNT got the ball to Gamez, who was called for a charge on a drive to the basket on the Mean Green’s next possession.
Mariah McCully added two free throws with 15 seconds left and blocked Noble’s attempt at a game-tying 3.
Jane Asinde iced the game with two more free throws.
“We have to make sure we have the most possessions and make the right decisions,” Mitchell said of UNT’s missteps late.
The Mean Green having a chance to hang on late was a testament to the way UNT played on the defensive end on a night when it struggled to get anything going offensively. The Mean Green posted a 4-for-26 shooting performance from beyond the arc and missed eight free throws.
Gamez scored 17 points to lead UNT. Jackson and Dixon added 13 and Noble 11.
“The shots just weren’t falling,” Gamez said. “We got what we wanted.”
UNT was forced to take a host of perimeter shots against a Wichita State team with size. Strong, a 6-foot-2 senior forward, gave the Mean Green fits all night and posted a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds.
UNT was without Jaylen Mallard. The 6-foot-2 forward missed the game for undisclosed reasons. Mitchell said she expects Mallard back on Tuesday.
Dixon made her first start of the year in place of Mallard for UNT, which struggled to get on track offensively in the first half, which ended in a 30-30 tie.
The Mean Green led 21-17 at the end of the first quarter but quickly coughed up the lead while going nearly six minutes without scoring.
The Mean Green didn’t tear it up in the second half but did enough to build a lead late.
UNT was in position to hang on for the win but let the game get away.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Gamez said. “Even when you think you have a team, they can creep back in.”