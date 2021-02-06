RUSTON, La. — Quincy Noble scored a game-high 28 points to lead the North Texas women’s basketball team to its second-ever win in Ruston in a 63-58 victory over Louisiana Tech at Thomas Assembly Arena on Saturday.
The program’s first win at Louisiana Tech came two seasons ago in 2018-19. North Texas has now defeated the Lady Techsters four times overall, all under coach Jalie Mitchell. The Mean Green were 0-12 all-time against Louisiana Tech before Mitchell’s arrival.
Noble knocked down six 3-pointers for the second time this season to again achieve the fourth-highest single-game performance from beyond the arc in Mean Green history. Jazion Jackson added 11 points and a team-high five rebounds.
“In the locker room we talked about not going home with a loss,” Noble said. “From a defensive perspective, we dialed in and were working together.”
Louisiana Tech (11-7, 6-6 C-USA) built a seven-point lead with eight minutes remaining in the contest before Noble connected on two of her shots from deep to close North Texas (9-4, 6-2 C-USA) within a point.
With the game knotted at 58-all and 1:28 to play, Jackson grabbed an offensive board, was fouled and sank a pair from the line. On the next UNT possession, Noble drove through the left side for a bucket, and the Lady Techsters were unable to counter.
The Mean Green came out strong from the tip with seven straight points and forced three Louisiana Tech turnovers. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Noble pushed the lead to 13-4 four minutes into the contest, and two layups by Jackson and one from Destiny Brooks handed UNT a 15-point advantage. The Lady Techsters closed the period with four free throws to inch to within 24-16.
It took nearly 10 minutes for UNT to score its next field goal as Louisiana Tech took a 30-25 lead before a Jackson putback at the 2:12 mark. That bucket, along with three free throws, were the only Mean Green points of the second quarter as the Lady Techsters led 31-29 going into the half.
“At halftime we talked a lot about stats,” Mitchell said. “It was really important to keep them off of the free-throw line and out of the lane. I thought our best quarter was the fourth from a defensive standpoint.”
Noble connected on a 3 from the right wing and drove in for a layup to give the Mean Green the lead back at 36-35 midway through the third quarter. Louisiana Tech responded with a 12-4 run to jump ahead 47-40, and held a six-point advantage leading into the final period.
The Mean Green return to Denton for a series against Southern Miss on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 3:30 p.m. inside the Super Pit.