North Texas running back DeAndre Torrey is set to return for another season with the Mean Green.
UNT updated its roster for the 2021 season on Friday, when a handful of players who have entered the NCAA transfer portal were removed, midterm transfers added and some clarity emerged as far as what the Mean Green's roster will look like next fall.
Torrey, defensive lineman Dion Novil and linebacker Tyreke Davis are among the most important of UNT's seniors who are set to return.
The NCAA granted all players an additional season of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic, opening up the possibility of seniors returning for another season.
Torrey, Novil and Davis are among the UNT players who elected to take advantage of that opportunity. Torrey led UNT with 656 rushing yards and six touchdowns in nine games last fall. Novil posted eight tackles for loss and was UNT's lone first-team All-Conference USA selection.
Davis played in just six games due to injuries and medical issues and still managed to post 34 tackles and four quarterback hurries.
Running backs Nic Smith and Evan Johnson, wide receiver Deion Hair-Griffin and defensive lineman Asher Frow are among UNT's seniors who are not returning to the team.
UNT had a host of other players enter the NCAA transfer portal in the last few days, including senior defensive backs Cam Johnson and Makyle Sanders. Running back Tre Siggers also elected to transfer and has since landed at SMU.
Defensive back Logan Wilson and defensive lineman Kalvin Hutchings have been added to UNT's roster. Both are key members of the Mean Green's 2021 recruiting class.
UNT also lost two highly regarded offensive linemen from its roster. Jacob Farrell and Erik Williams are no longer with the program, a UNT spokesman confirmed.
Farrell transferred from Oklahoma State to UNT last summer and was expected to be a key contributor down the line for the Mean Green. Farrell played in UNT's loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl that turned out to be his only appearance with the Mean Green.
Williams was a highly regarded member of UNT's 2020 recruiting class that was ranked second among classes signed by C-USA teams.