The North Texas athletics depatment announced Wednesday that it has formed the Mean Green Exchange, a website designed to facilitate name, image and likeness deals between the school's athletes and businesses as well as NIL collectives.
UNT created the site in conjunction with INFLCR, a firm that helps schools manage NIL opportunities for its athletes. UNT announced a partnership with the firm in the summer of 2021.
The platform is a free service for UNT athletes and third parties. It serves as a directory that will help businesses, collectives and donors contact athletes and work through the process of finalizing NIL deals.
Collectives are a group of boosters who pool their resources to offer NIL deals to athletes.
“The creation of the Mean Green Exchange and the expanded partnership with INFLCR represents another opportunity for our student-athletes to continue to grow their profile in the ever-changing NIL landscape,” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement.
“It is important to our mission of Building Champions and Preparing Leaders that we offer education and comprehensive resources to all of our student-athletes that allow them to build their individual brands and maximize NIL potential.”
Businesses and collectives will be able to register on the site. They can then access a database of UNT athletes and contact them directly via the site.
UNT officials and INFLUCR will not be involved in contract negotiations.
Agreements between UNT athletes and businesses or collectives will be reported to the school. The platform facilitates payments to athletes and will also generate tax forms so athletes can track their earnings for tax purposes.
UNT has been working to help its athletes to benefit from NIL opportunities since the NCAA began allowing schools to do so in the summer of 2021. The school is among a host of colleges nationally that have partnered with INFLCR.
A group of UNT boosters and former school officials have formed the Light the Tower Collective. The group plans on joining UNT's NIL platform and signing the school's top athletes to contracts.
The group has formed a board of directors and met with a group of approximately 80 donors late last week.
