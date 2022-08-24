UNT exchange photo
The North Texas athletics depatment announced Wednesday that it has formed the Mean Green Exchange, a website designed to facilitate name, image and likeness deals between the school's athletes and businesses as well as NIL collectives.

The North Texas athletics department launched Mean Green Exchange, a website designed to facilitate the school's athletes and businesses agreeing to name, image and likeness deals on Wednesday.

UNT created the site in conjunction with INFLCR, a firm that helps schools manage NIL opportunities for its athletes. UNT announced a partnership with the firm in the summer of 2021.

