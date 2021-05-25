North Texas landed UNLV transfer defensive back Greg Francis on Tuesday, when the Mean Green continued to load up on players who could immediately bolster their defense.
Francis announced his decision on his Twitter account.
“Been ready for this,” Francis wrote. “Let’s WORK.”
Been ready for this. Let’s WORK #committed @CoachHolley_UNT @MeanGreenFB pic.twitter.com/iHNlh8GUZe— Greg Francis (@gmf_4) May 25, 2021
The Las Vegas native did not play during what was supposed to be his senior season in 2020. UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo announced in November that Francis had opted out of the remainder of the season. He will have one season of eligibility remaining at UNT.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Bishop Gorman product played as a backup defensive back and on special teams in 2017 and 2018 before emerging as a starter in 2019.
Francis started seven games in his third season with the Rebels when he finished sixth among UNLV players with 42 tackles. He was a three-star cornerback prospect coming out of Bishop Gorman and was also offered a scholarship by Navy and Idaho.
Francis announced his decision to transfer from UNLV on Dec. 21.
In God I Trust, #NewChapter pic.twitter.com/qDoMRGzQAk— Greg Francis (@gmf_4) December 22, 2020
UNT will play Francis at safety. The Mean Green return safety Makyle Sanders, who finished second among UNT players with 68 tackles last season but lost Cam Johnson.
Johnson posted 49 tackles and three pass breakups before entering the transfer portal and landing at UCLA.
UNT has turned to the transfer portal for players with the potential to provide immediate help in 2021. The Mean Green finished 4-6 after falling to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl last fall.
UNT has played in bowl games in four of its five seasons under coach Seth Littrell but has finished under .500 in each of the last two years. The Mean Green’s hopes to break that slump will be tied largely to their ability to improve defensively.
UNT allowed 42.8 points per game last season under Clint Bowen. Littrell fired Bowen after the season and replaced him with former SMU coach Phil Bennett.
The Mean Green have spent the last few months bringing on transfers to fit Bennett’s system and upgrade their overall talent. UNT recently landed wide receiver Tommy Bush (Georgia) and defensive tackle Enoch Jackson (Arkansas).
UNT brought in former North Carolina quarterback Jace Ruder and Rice cornerback TyRae Thornton shortly after the season.
Bennett vowed shortly after arriving at UNT to get his best 11 players on the field and emphasize speed.
Francis will be a part of UNT’s plans to reach that goal.