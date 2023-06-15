North Texas began the process of moving to a new defense over the course of spring practice a few weeks ago.
The Mean Green added a defensive end who could help with their shift to a 3-3-5 scheme late Wednesday when Viczaril Alobwede committed to the Mean Green.
Alobwede spent the first three years of his career at UMass. The Georgia native entered the transfer portal in late April and will be a junior at UNT this fall, when he will be eligible to play for the Mean Green.
A UNT source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Thursday that Alobwede has committed to continue his career with the Mean Green.
Alobwede played in 18 games over the course of three seasons at UMass, where he posted 40 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss. He played a career high 10 games last season when he finished with 10 tackles.
Alobwede is 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds and played the defensive tackle spot in a 3-3-5 scheme at UMass.
UNT shifted its defensive linemen around during spring practice after playing last season in Phil Bennett’s 4-3 system last season.
UNT defensive line coach Demerick Gary expressed confidence in the group’s ability to thrive in a three-man front this spring.
“There is no doubt with have the players to make a three-man front work,” Gary said. “They have the tools to be successful. We have the right pieces of the puzzle and have a really good group. The guys want to get better and do the little things right. That is all you can ask for.”
The addition of Alobwede gives UNT another option at the two defensive end spots in coordinator Matt Caponi’s system.
The Mean Green came out of spring with converted linebacker Mazin Richards and Kortlin Rausaw at one defensive end spot with Fatafehi Vailea and Kadren Johnson on the opposite side.
UNT lost one of its top young defensive ends after last season when Cam Robertson transferred to SMU. Tom Trieb, another defensive end, elected not to return.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.