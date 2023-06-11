Brandon Young Jr. already had a good feeling about North Texas long before he came to one of the program’s summer camp sessions on Friday.

The experience led the highly regarded Mansfield Legacy tight end to commit to the Mean Green on Sunday.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

UNT 2024 football recruits

The following players have committed to sign with North Texas as part of its 2024 recruiting class.

Player Position School
Luke Carter Tight end Katy
Davion Hurth Offensive line Mesquite Horn
Brandon Jones Safety South Oak Cliff
Ronnell McLain Offensive line DeSoto
Kerry Williams Cornerback South Oak Cliff
Brandon Young Jr. Tight end Mansfield Legacy

Tags