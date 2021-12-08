The midterm signing period doesn’t begin for another week in college football.
North Texas will head into that key date on the calendar on a roll after a highly productive run Wednesday, when the Mean Green landed three transfers.
Quarterback JD Head, wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin and defensive back Kobe Savage all announced their commitments to the Mean Green within a few minutes of each other beginning late in the afternoon.
Head spent the last two seasons at Louisiana Tech. Maclin began his career at Missouri, while Savage spent the last two seasons at Tyler Junior College.
Savage and Maclin visited UNT just a few days ago when the Mean Green capped their regular season with a 45-23 win over UTSA.
The win gave UNT the sixth win it needed to become bowl eligible. The Mean Green accepted a bid to the Frisco Football Classic over the weekend. UNT will face Miami (Ohio) on Dec. 23 at Toyota Stadium.
“North Texas has been in the picture the whole time and showed me a lot of love,” Savage said shortly after he committed. “They treated me like family. I have a lot of trust in the coaches.”
The relationship UNT coach Seth Littrell, as well as defensive coordinator Phil Bennett, linebackers coach Jim Gush and cornerbacks coach Jarred Holley built with Savage paid off at the end of his recruiting process.
Kansas State made an offer to Savage at the last minute.
“I felt like I was a last pick for them,” Savage said. “I was a first pick for North Texas. I want to go where I’m wanted.”
The 5-foot-10, 205-pound sophomore was a first-team All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference selection this season.
Savage finished with 70 tackles and five interceptions. He helped lead the Apaches to the Heart of Texas Bowl.
More than a dozen schools offered Savage a scholarship, including UTEP, New Mexico State and Kent State.
Head spent two seasons at Louisiana Tech. The Pearland product threw for 559 yards and six touchdowns last season for the Bulldogs.
Head threw for 70 yards and a touchdown during Louisiana Tech’s 24-17 win over the Mean Green earlier this year. His best game of the season came when he threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns against Rice.
Head was a redshirt freshman this past season with the Bulldogs and entered the NCAA transfer portal just a few days after Louisiana Tech hired Sonny Cumbie.
Louisiana Tech fired Skip Holtz late last season.
Head will join what could be an interesting quarterback race in the offseason. UNT has sophomores Austin Aune and Jace Ruder set to return next season.
Ruder started the first four games of the season before giving way to Aune, who has started the remainder of the year. Aune is 28 and has a daughter due early next year.
He said following UNT’s win over UTSA that he would decide if he will return in 2022 after the season.
Maclin was a highly regarded prospect out of Kirkwood High in St. Louis but played sparingly in two seasons with the Tigers. He caught one pass for five years in 2020.
Maclin broke his arm during fall camp and announced he would transfer a few weeks later.
“After long talks with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and find a new home,” Maclin said on his Twitter account. “This was a tough decision but it is best for my future.”
Maclin will look to regain the form that garnered him offers from a host of Power five programs coming out of high school, including Arizona State, Indiana and Iowa when he arrives at UNT.