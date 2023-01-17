North Texas continued to add experienced players to its roster heading into Eric Morris’ debut season as the Mean Green’s coach on Tuesday, when former Texas Tech wide receiver Trey Cleveland committed to UNT.
Cleveland announced his decision on his Twitter account.
Cleveland posted a simple message of "#Home" with a picture of him on his visit to UNT's campus.
Cleveland caught 22 passes for 344 yards as a junior at Texas Tech last season. He entered the portal as a graduate transfer late last week.
Cleveland has two seasons of eligibility remaining. The former Arlington High standout was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2019. He committed to Texas Tech over an offer from Southern Illinois.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound former Red Raider contributed throughout his time at Texas Tech. He caught eight passes in 2020 and 11 in 2021 before breaking out last season.
Cleveland’s best game came when he finished with nine receptions for 100 yards in a loss to Oklahoma State. He caught three passes for 98 yards the previous week in a loss to Kansas State.
UNT has hit the transfer market to address some of its biggest needs heading into the 2023 season. The Mean Green have added six transfers, including highly regarded quarterback Chandler Rogers.
UNT is expected to bring back most of its key wide receivers, although the Mean Green did lose tight end Jake Roberts. The Oklahoma native entered the transfer portal after catching 28 passes for 394 yards and three touchdowns.
Roberts has since signed with Baylor.
Morris vowed to focus UNT’s recruiting efforts on Texas high school players during his introductory press conference but said the program would hit the transfer portal to address holes in its lineup. He said UNT would be particularly interested in players who wanted to transfer to UNT in order to play closer to home.
Cleveland is UNT’s latest addition to fit that profile.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.