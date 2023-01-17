Trey Cleveland studio

North Texas picked up a commitment from former Texas Tech wide receiver Trey Cleveland on Tuesday.

 UNT sports information

North Texas continued to add experienced players to its roster heading into Eric Morris’ debut season as the Mean Green’s coach on Tuesday, when former Texas Tech wide receiver Trey Cleveland committed to UNT.

Cleveland announced his decision on his Twitter account.

Trey Cleveland mug

Trey Cleveland 

