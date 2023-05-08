New North Texas coach Eric Morris made it clear on national signing day that the Mean Green were far from done when it came to putting together their 2023 recruiting class.
“We have about two scholarships to fill,” Morris said. “It’s always a moving target.”
UNT filled one of those scholarships on Monday with a player who is the perfect definition of a moving target in TCU transfer wide receiver Blair Conwright.
The 6-foot Lubbock Coronado product visited UNT earlier this month and announced his commitment to the Mean Green on Twitter.
Birds Eye view pic.twitter.com/jCsSVuKh2z— blair conwright🍄 (@blairconwright) May 8, 2023
Conwright caught 39 passes for 552 yards and three touchdowns over the course of four seasons at TCU.
His best seasons with the Horned Frogs came in 2020 and 2021, when he posted 207 and 257 receiving yards, respectively.
Conwright caught five passes for 63 yards last year.
Making the move across the Dallas-Fort Worth area will give Conwright a chance to fill a larger role at UNT, which still had a need at receiver after signing day.
Morris has vowed to utilize a wide-open passing offense in his first season at UNT. The Mean Green have a great place to start after bringing back their leading wide receiver in Roderic Burns, who caught 40 passes for 676 yards last season. Damon Ward Jr. also returns after catching 26 passes.
Those two are the only two players UNT has coming back who cleared the 25-catch mark last season.
Tight end Jake Roberts landed at Baylor, while fellow tight end Var’Keyes Gumms has committed to Arkansas. Jyaire Shorter caught a team-high 11 touchdown passes last season, recently visited Auburn and is one of the hottest wide receivers on the transfer market.
Gumms, Roberts and Shorter combined for 85 receptions, 1,480 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.
UNT brought in Texas Tech transfer wide receiver Trey Cleveland at midterm and has tight end Joshua Smith set to arrive from College of the Canyons over the summer.
Conwright will certainly add to a group looking to fill the void left by UNT’s receivers who hit the transfer market. He started seven games at TCU in 2020 and caught a 47-yard touchdown pass at Iowa State in 2021.
Conwright will have a chance to finish his college career on a high note this fall at UNT, just a few miles down the road from where he was once a key player for TCU.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.