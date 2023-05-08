Conwright commit

North Texas picked up a commitment from former TCU wide receiver Blair Conwright on Monday.

 TCU sports information

New North Texas coach Eric Morris made it clear on national signing day that the Mean Green were far from done when it came to putting together their 2023 recruiting class.

Blair Conwright mug

