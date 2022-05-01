Mazin Richards felt like he had something to prove after emerging as one of the best defensive ends at the Division II level the last two years.
The former Eastern New Mexico standout will get that opportunity at North Texas.
Richards entered the NCAA transfer portal this spring after being named the Lone Star Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year. New Mexico State and a host of teams that compete at the Football Championship Subdivision level quickly offered a scholarship to Richards, who passed on those opportunities to commit to North Texas on Sunday.
The Burleson native announced his decision on Twitter.
"I was going to visit Tarleton and a couple of other FCS schools, but when I got on campus at UNT, it felt like home," Richards told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Sunday. "The opportunity to play at the FBS level in front of my family and 30,000 fans was something I couldn’t turn down."
Richards, who is 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He played at Burleson Centennial, where he set program records for sacks in a game (four), a season (13) and a career (17).
Richards landed at a Division II school because he was undersized as a 200-pound defensive end. He quickly matured once he got to the college level and became an impact player at Eastern New Mexico.
At that point, Richards started to wonder if he could play a key role for a team that competes at a higher level of college football.
"I wanted to better myself and test myself against FBS competition," Richards said. "I want to prove to myself and everyone else that may have doubted me that I can play at this level."
UNT seemed like a perfect fit. The Mean Green have a need at defensive end after losing several key players off their depth chart from last season. Twin defensive ends Gabriel Murphy and Grayson Murphy transferred to UCLA. Kameron Hill, another defensive end, was a senior.
UNT's coaches project Richards to play devil, the hybrid linebacker/defensive end spot in coordinator Phil Bennett's system.
Gabriel Murphy finished with 7.5 sacks last season to go along with 12.5 tackles for loss while starting at the devil spot. He and his brother combined for 25 tackles for loss and 16 sacks.
"They are missing those two great pass rushers who left," Richards said. "I will try to help fill that role the best I can."
UNT linebackers coach Jim Gush recruited Richards, who recently visited campus. UNT is just a short drive from Richards' home.
"Coming back home to play was a plus," Richards said. "I wanted to play at a higher level, but I never expected UNT to reach out. The stars have to align to get an opportunity like this. I am 40 minutes from the house. My family can come watch me play and I feel at home."
Richards is joining a UNT team coming off a fifth bowl appearance in six seasons and believes he can help the program take another step forward in Conference USA.
"North Texas is on the brink of greatness and is close to pushing through and getting eight to 10 wins and winning the conference," Richards said. "I want to be a part of that and play at the highest level."