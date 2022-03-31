South Oak Cliff defensive lineman Keith Smith celebrates making a tackle during a win over Aledo during the Golden Bears' run to the Class 5A Division II state championship last season. Smith committed to North Texas on Thursday.
North Texas picked up its first commitment for its 2023 recruiting class this week. The Mean Green went right back to where they started for their second commit in the class on Thursday when South Oak Cliff defensive lineman Keith Smith elected to continue his career in Denton.
Smith, who is 6-foot-2 and 280 pounds, followed in the footsteps of his teammate, linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner.
Brown-Turner became the first player in the class of 2023 to commit to UNT and said he was working to bring some additional players with him.
Smith is the first and is a highly regarded prospect. He has scholarship offers from seven schools, including Arkansas State, Louisiana-Monroe, Toledo and Louisiana Tech, one of UNT's rivals in Conference USA.
UNT signed South Oak Cliff running back Qualon Farrar as part of its 2022 recruiting class
Oral commitments are nonbinding. The early signing period for players in the Class of 2023 begins on Dec. 21.
UNT's trio of South Oak Cliff recruits helped the Golden Bears make history last season when they beat Liberty Hill for the Class 5A Division II state title. The Golden Bears’ state title was the first for a Dallas ISD school in 63 years.
South Oak Cliff had nine defensive players who were named first-team All-District 6-5A last season, including three senior defensive linemen. Their departures will give Smith a chance to play a larger role this fall.
Smith and Brown-Turner will join a UNT defense that showed dramatic signs of improvement last year under coordinator Phil Bennett. The Mean Green allowed 27.5 points per game in 2021, down from 42.8 the previous season.
UNT finished 6-7 last fall after falling to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
UNT will open the season with a game at UTEP on Aug. 27.
