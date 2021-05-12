UNT honor roll story
North Texas had 218 athletes named to the Conference USA Commissioner's Honor Roll for maintaining a GPA of at least 3.0 on Wednesday.

North Texas placed 218 athletes on the Conference USA Commissioner's Honor Roll for the 2020-21 school year, a record performance for the program.

The league released its list of athletes who maintained a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 on Wednesday.

UNT increased the number of athletes it had named to the list by 11% from the 197 who received the honor a year ago.

The 218 athletes UNT had named to the honor roll represent 64% of the school's entire student-athlete population. 

C-USA will announce its Commissioners Academic Medal winners who have maintained a GPA of at least 3.75 later this week.

— Brett Vito

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

