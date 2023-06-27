Miles Coleman art

Austin Vandegrift slot receiver Miles Coleman committed to North Texas on Tuesday. The 5-foot-6 senior caught 99 passes last season.

 UNT sports information

Miles Coleman sees a little bit of himself in North Texas coach Eric Morris.

UNT 2024 football recruits

The following players have committed to sign with North Texas as part of its 2024 recruiting class.

Player Position School
Christopher Barnes Wide receiver Houston North Shore
Luke Carter Tight end Katy
Miles Coleman Wide receiver Austin Vandergriff
Tyler Harrington Tight end Humble Kingwood
Brandon Jones Safety South Oak Cliff
Micho Lavine Linebacker Millwood (Okla.)
Jacques Spradley-Demps Wide receiver Pflugerville Weiss
Jaydon Smith Safety Ingleside
Brandon Young Jr. Tight end Mansfield Legacy
Kerry Williams Cornerback South Oak Cliff