Miles Coleman sees a little bit of himself in North Texas coach Eric Morris.
The Austin Vandegrift wide receiver isn’t the biggest player out there at 5-foot-6 and 155 pounds, but he has blazing speed and the work ethic to spend a whole lot of time fine-tuning how he runs routes.
Morris was similar in some ways during his playing days as a wide receiver at Texas Tech and has worked with several smaller receivers in his coaching career.
That history is a key reason Coleman committed to UNT on Tuesday.
“The community and the coaches are awesome,” Coleman said. “North Texas’ offense also fits me. I knew it was the right decision.”
Coleman was the Offensive MVP of District 25-6A last season, when he finished with 99 receptions for 1,664 yards and 14 touchdowns.
That performance attracted the attention of programs across the country. Coleman committed to UNT over offers from Tulsa, UNLV and Air Force.
Wide receivers coach Jordan Davis and tight ends coach Chris Gilbert recruited Coleman.
“I wanted to stay close to home, so my parents could come see me play, but the biggest thing is coach Morris and coach Davis believe in me,” Coleman said. “I have been told all my life that I am too short to play on the next level.”
Morris has vowed to open up UNT’s offense and return to the Air Raid system the Mean Green ran a few years ago in his debut season.
Coleman feels like he is a perfect fit for the system. UNT’s coaches told him that he is what they are looking for in a slot receiver.
Morris coached Jakeem Grant during his time as the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech. Grant, a 5-foot-7 slot receiver, finished with 3,286 yards and 27 touchdowns in four seasons with the Red Raiders.
“Coach Morris has had success with smaller guys,” Coleman said. “He finds ways to get them open and allows them to use their speed to their advantage. He’s done it with guys like me before. That was a big factor in my decision.”
Coleman visited UNT during one of its recruiting camps for top prospects this summer and returned a week later for an unofficial visit. The Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility and Apogee Stadium both made an impression on Coleman.
He decided to continue his career at UNT and capitalize on his unique skill set with the Mean Green a short time later.
“My speed helped me in high school, but I’m not just fast,” Coleman said. “I can run routes.”
That’s part of what made Morris a great player at Texas Tech and someone Coleman wants to play for in college.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.