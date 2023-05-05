Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: May 5, 2023 @ 8:02 pm
North Texas picked up a commitment from Ole Miss transfer forward Robert Allen on Friday.
UNT Athletics reporter
North Texas took another step in its rebuilding project under new coach Ross Hodge on Friday, when the Mean Green picked up a commitment from Ole Miss transfer forward Robert Allen.
The 6-foot-8 senior started 13 games for the Rebels last season, when he averaged 4.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
Allen recently visited UNT.
The Florida native moved into Ole Miss' starting lineup during Southeastern Conference season and scored 10 points twice in league play, once against South Carolina and a second time against Missouri.
Allen began his career at Samford. He could quickly move into a key role for UNT, which is rebuilding following the departure of Grant McCasland.
UNT's former coach left the program after guiding the Mean Green to the National Invitation Tournament title to take over at Texas Tech.
UNT lost starting forward Abou Ousmane when he left the program late in the season. Ousmane has since landed at Xavier. Fellow forward Jayden Martinez graduated after last season.
Hodge, McCasland's longtime associate head coach, took over the program shortly after McCasland's departure.
Moulaye Sissoko came on after Ousmane left the program and scored 12 points in UNT's win over Oklahoma State in the NIT. He is expected to continue to see his role grow in his junior season next year.
The addition of Allen will give UNT another front court option and a second transfer in its first recruiting class since Hodge took over the program.
UNT previously picked up a commitment from UTSA transfer guard John Buggs III.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
