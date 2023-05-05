Robert Allen art

North Texas picked up a commitment from Ole Miss transfer forward Robert Allen on Friday.

 UNT sports information

North Texas took another step in its rebuilding project under new coach Ross Hodge on Friday, when the Mean Green picked up a commitment from Ole Miss transfer forward Robert Allen.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags