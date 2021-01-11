Carson Kropp, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons at Oklahoma State, is transferring to North Texas.
Kropp announced his decision on Sunday night, a little less than a month after entering the NCAA transfer portal.
New Beginnings! #GMG 🦅 pic.twitter.com/ymhsQPwMbk— Carson Kropp (@carsonkropp) January 10, 2021
“New beginnings!” Kropp wrote in a post with a photo of him in a UNT jersey.
The 6-1, 235-pound Oklahoma native played at Owasso and was lightly recruited out of high school. He walked on at OSU and posted one tackle in each of the last two seasons.
Kropp was a standout high school player at Owasso. He earned all-state honors as a senior and led his team to the Oklahoma Class 6A-1 state championship, posting 18 tackles in his final high school game.
Kropp played with UNT backup quarterback Will Kuehne at Owasso.
“One of the best teammates I’ve ever had!” Kuehne wrote on Twitter when Kropp announced he would transfer. “Would love to strap it up with this dude again!”
Kropp is set to join UNT at a time it is looking to rebuild defensively. The Mean Green allowed 42.8 points per game last season on their way to a 4-6 finish capped by a 56-28 loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
UNT coach Seth Littrell announced after the season that he had mutually agreed to part ways with defensive coordinator Clint Bowen. Littrell is expected to name Bowen’s replacement in the next few days.
The Mean Green have all three of their starting linebackers set to return next season, including senior Tyreke Davis. The former Ryan standout said late in the year that he intends to take advantage of the NCAA granting players an additional year of eligibility.
Middle linebacker KD Davis led UNT with 75 tackles while playing in nine games. Tyreke Davis finished with 34 tackles in six games while Larry Nixon III posted 53 in nine games.