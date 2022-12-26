New North Texas coach Eric Morris has emphasized adding coaches with local ties to his staff since taking over the program last week.
Bryan Kegans is the latest of those additions and spent time with one of Denton's powerhouse high school programs. Kegans will serve as UNT's head strength coach, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday.
Kegans spent last season as the associate director of football sports performance at Southern Cal. He also spent four seasons on the strength staff at Oklahoma and one at Texas.
Before making the jump to the college level, Kegans spent two stints on the staff at Guyer. He was the Wildcats defensive line coach and strength and conditioning coach from 2014-15 and the director of strength and conditioning from 2008-12.
The former Texas Tech offensive lineman also has ties to Stephenville, where he was a member of two state championship teams.
UNT has long wanted to build a pipeline to Guyer and Ryan, two local high school programs that compete for state titles on an annual basis.
The addition of Kegans is expected to help UNT continue to strengthen those ties.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.