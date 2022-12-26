UNT strength coach
North Texas is set to hire Bryan Kegans as its new strength coach.

 DRC file photo

New North Texas coach Eric Morris has emphasized adding coaches with local ties to his staff since taking over the program last week.

Bryan Kegans is the latest of those additions and spent time with one of Denton's powerhouse high school programs. Kegans will serve as UNT's head strength coach, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday.

Bryan Kegans mug

Bryan Kegans

