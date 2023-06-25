Christopher Barnes always thought North Texas would be an ideal place to continue his football career at the college level when it came to how he’d fit with the Mean Green on the field.
The aspects of life as a college student outside of the game were the concern for the Houston North Shore standout.
Barnes didn’t want to commit to UNT before he had the opportunity to take his official visit to the school and see what it had to offer. The opportunity arrived this weekend and convinced Barnes to commit to the Mean Green.
The 5-foot-8, 155 pound receiver announced his decision on Twitter and spoke with the Denton Record-Chronicle a short time later.
“Ever since North Texas has been recruiting me, they have shown me genuine love,” Barnes said. “The coaches have been contacting me every day and showed me love with edits on Twitter.
“I’ve been to North Texas four times. It feels like home. I know some of the players and spent two nights up there with them. I just needed to see North Texas outside of football and did that this weekend. That was all I needed.”
Barnes was a first-team All-District 21-6A selection as a junior last season, when he caught 58 passes for 1,167 yards and 14 touchdowns.
UNT offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Jordan Davis recruited Barnes, who had scholarship offers from more than a half dozen teams that compete on the Football Bowl Subdivision level. He ultimately picked UNT over Washington State and UTSA, the Mean Green’s rival in the American Athletic Conference.
UNT has recruited North Shore heavily since Eric Morris took over the program after last season. The Mean Green signed two of Barnes’ teammates, safeties Jayven Anderson and Evan Jackson, as part of their 2023 recruiting class.
The trio helped lead North Shore to the Class 6A Division I state title game last season when the Mustangs fell to Duncanville.
“Having two of my former teammates there helped sway me,” Barnes said. “I can trust them and what they have to say.”
Barnes is the first wide receiver in UNT’s 2024 recruiting class. Morris has vowed to open up the Mean Green’s offense and throw the ball more this fall and will lose one of its top receivers after this season.
Roderic Burns, who led UNT in receptions and receiving yards last season, will be a senior this fall.
Barnes said UNT’s coaches told him they see him as the type of player they will look to get the ball in a variety of ways. Playing in that type of system and the opportunity to contribute early were part of the appeal of UNT for Barnes.
“I will get a chance to play early if I go up there and handle my business,” Barnes said. “They talked about throwing the ball more. That’s a good fit for me.”
UNT landed Barnes at the end of a busy recruiting weekend that saw two of the Mean Green’s top recruits in their 2024 class both backed out of their commitments.
DeSoto offensive lineman Ronnell McLain and Mesquite Horn offensive lineman Davion Hurth both announced that they have decommitted from UNT. McLain was recently offered by Houston, while Hurth visited UTSA this week.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.