Christopher Barnes art

North Texas picked up a commitment from Houston North Shore wide receiver Christopher Barnes on Sunday.

 UNT sports information

Christopher Barnes always thought North Texas would be an ideal place to continue his football career at the college level when it came to how he’d fit with the Mean Green on the field.

UNT 2024 football recruits

The following players have committed to sign with North Texas as part of its 2024 recruiting class.

Player Position School
Christopher Barnes Wide receiver Houston North Shore
Luke Carter Tight end Katy
Tyler Harrington Tight end Humble Kingwood
Brandon Jones Safety South Oak Cliff
Micho Lavine Linebacker Millwood (Okla.)
Jaydon Smith Safety Ingleside
Brandon Young Jr. Tight end Mansfield Legacy
Kerry Williams Cornerback South Oak Cliff

