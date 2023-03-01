Jaylen Washington didn’t need long after he arrived at North Texas for a visit earlier this season to become comfortable with the idea of playing for the Mean Green.
The Lake Highlands point guard made the short trip to Denton for UNT’s game against UTEP.
“As soon as I touched campus, it felt like home,” Washington said in an interview with the Denton Record-Chronicle shortly after announcing his commitment to the Mean Green on Twitter. “The coaches are super supportive, came to my games and stayed in contact with me.”
Washington is a member of the Class of 2024. The 5-foot-11 junior is averaging 16.5 points and 6 assists per game and will have one more year at Lake Highlands following this season before he joins the Mean Green.
The Mean Green’s staff has put more of an emphasis on recruiting the Dallas area in recent years and has started to see that approach pay off. UNT landed Hebron guard Alex Cotton as part of its 2023 recruiting class in the fall.
“Staying close to home was something I considered,” Washington said. “North Texas isn’t too far away from home, so my mom and dad can show up to games.”
The opportunity to play with Cotton was also intriguing for Washington.
“I know Alex, he’s a good friend,” Washington said. “We talked about playing together a little bit. It will be fun playing alongside Alex. He can stretch the floor and is a great shooter. He can finish above the rim.”
Washington said UNT’s coaches told him they believe he can contribute right away when he joins the Mean Green.
For now, he’s focused on the remainder of his junior season at Lake Highlands.
“I don’t want to look too far ahead,” Washington said. “I want to close out this year with a state championship. Next year, I want to repeat and win another.”
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.