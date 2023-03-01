Jaylen Washington commit art

Lake Highlands junior point guard Jaylen Washington committed to North Texas on Wednesday.

 Twitter/Jaylen Washington

Jaylen Washington didn’t need long after he arrived at North Texas for a visit earlier this season to become comfortable with the idea of playing for the Mean Green.

The Lake Highlands point guard made the short trip to Denton for UNT’s game against UTEP.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0