North Texas landed one of the top players from the Southland Conference on Sunday night.
Jaaucklyn Moore, a guard from Incarnate Word, announced her decision to transfer to UNT less than a week after entering the NCAA transfer portal.
“Happy to announce my commitment to UNT!!” Moore wrote on her Twitter account.
Happy to announce my commitment to UNT!! 💚🦅 @NT_CoachJ @MeanGreenWBB pic.twitter.com/bsjp4cu2M6— Jaaucklyn Moore (@jaaucklynmoore) March 27, 2022
The 5-foot-8 guard averaged 17.3 points per game this season while helping lead the Cardinals on a surprise run to the Southland tournament title.
UIW was the No. 5 seed in the event and won four games in four days on its way to the championship.
Moore hit a corner 3 at the buzzer to lift the Cardinals to a 74-73 win over Nicholls State in the opening round to cap a 29-point performance. She went on to score in double figures in three of UIW’s four Southland tournament games.
Moore scored 14 points in the Cardinals’ loss to Howard in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. She was a first-team All-Southland selection.
Moore spent two years at UIW and will have three years of eligibility remaining at UNT. The Round Rock native announced her intension to transfer on Tuesday.
UNT lost two starting guards after last season in Aly Gamez and Jazion Jackson. Moore could help fill that void and provide UNT scoring punch in the backcourt. She scored 35 points in a game against Nicholls State and hit eight 3-pointers in win over Northwestern State this season.
Moore was a McDonald’s All-American Game nominee in high school and an immediate starter at UIW. She averaged 11.8 points per game as a freshman.
UNT will look to Moore to help it build on a landmark season. The Mean Green finished second in Conference USA’s West Division this year, their best performance since joining the league ahead of the 2013-14 campaign.
UNT advanced to the semifinals of the C-USA tournament and earned its first berth in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament since 2002. The Mean Green fell to Tulsa in their WNIT opener and posted a 17-13 record.
UNT’s 17 wins tied for the fifth-highest total in program history.
The Mean Green will look to rebuild around Quincy Noble, who averaged 14.4 points per game as a junior on her way to earning second-team All-C-USA honors.
Gamez joined UNT before last season as a graduate transfer. Jackson has a year of eligibility remaining but has entered the transfer portal.
UNT also lost starting forward Madison Townley and key reserve Amber Dixon to graduation.
The Mean Green will look to reload behind Noble, Moore, a handful of other veterans and a highly regarded class of four high school players they signed in the fall. UNT added Red Oak guard Breanna Davis, Jonesboro (Arkansas) point guard Ereauna Hardaway, South Grant Prairie guard Jahcelyn Hartfield and Masnsfield Timberview guard Desiree Wooten.
Hardaway led Jonesboro to the Class 5A state title game, while each of UNT’s three Texas high school signees are ranked among the top 30 prospects in the state by Premier Basketball.