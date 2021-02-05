Roderick Brown was set to continue his football career at Army just a few weeks ago.
North Texas quickly jumped in when the North Forney defensive tackle landed back on the recruiting market and added him to its class on Friday.
Brown announced he had backed out of his commitment to Army late in the afternoon. He acknowledged that he had signed with UNT just a few minutes late when he posted a photo of his letter of intent on Twitter.
New home‼️COMMITED🟢⚪️#MeanGreen @LukeWaleriusUNT @simplyCoachO @CoachJacksonTPW pic.twitter.com/B0Wqr69Avn— Roderick Brown JR (@Roderick102021) February 5, 2021
Brown was forced to look for a new place to play on the college level when he found out he did not meet qualifying standards to be admitted to Army.
"I felt like North Texas would be a great home for me," Brown said shortly after announcing his commitment. "It’s close to home and I got a family vibe from everyone when I was up there."
Brown was offered scholarships by a host of schools, including Houston and Tulane. He was also briefly committed to Air Force. He is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.
UNT chief of staff Luke Walerius and defensive coordinator Phil Bennett recruited Brown. The Mean Green are expected to move to a 4-2-5 scheme under Bennett, who joined UNT's staff after last season.
UNT recruited Brown to play the three-technique defensive tackle position. Brown will line up on the outside shoulder of a guard. He is 6-foot-1 and 285 pounds.
"I mimic my game on Aaron Donald," Brown said of the All-Pro defensive tackle. "Coach Bennett coached him when he was at Pittsburgh. I feel like he will put me in the best position to make plays. I will get one-on-one matchups with offensive linemen. That will be a good fit for me."
Brown was the Defensive Player of the Year in District 8-5A (II) last season. He quickly warmed up to the idea of playing for UNT the last few weeks, partly due to his family's connections with the school.
Brown's mother is a UNT graduate.
"She's really excited that I am going to North Texas," Brown said.
Brown is the 18th member of UNT's recruiting class. The group is ranked second among classes in Conference USA by 247Sports behind UTSA.