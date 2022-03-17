One of the storied programs in college basketball is coming to the Super Pit to face North Texas in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.
Virginia, a team that won the NCAA tournament in 2019, will play the Mean Green in a 5 p.m. game on Sunday.
The date and time for the matchup were announced late Wednesday night after Virginia pulled out a 60-57 win over Mississippi State in a first-round game.
UNT is a No. 2 seed in the 32-team NIT after earning an automatic bid as the Conference USA regular season champion. The Mean Green were the No. 1 seed in the C-USA tournament but lost to Louisiana Tech in the semifinals.
UNT was considered a candidate for an at-large NCAA bid after falling in the C-USA tournament but was passed over.
UNT rebounded by beating Texas State in the opening round of the NIT in a 67-63 overtime thriller that set up what will be one of the more high-profile home games in the recent history of Mean Green basketball.
The Cavaliers won 35 games on their way to the 2019 national title and earned a bid to the NCAA tournament in each season it was played beginning in 2014 before missing out this season.
Virginia (20-13) quickly rebounded in the NIT.
“It’s not the place we wanted to be,” sophomore guard Reece Beekman said following Virginia's win over Mississippi State, “but I feel like we’re gonna make the most of it, just to finish this season the right way and [build momentum] for the start of next season, too.”
UNT took a similar approach while rebounding from a tough outing in the C-USA tournament to prepare for the NIT.
The Mean Green (25-6) set a program record for wins in a season with their win over Texas State. The win was UNT's first in the NIT in its debut in the event.
"It seemed right for this group that we would bounce back from the toughest loss of the season to win the game that set the record and win a game in the NIT," UNT coach Grant McCasland said. "They are checking boxes that they will look back for the rest of their lives. There was history made with this group."
UNT will have a chance to add another milestone win to its resume when it takes on Virginia in a rare home game against a nationally prominent opponent.
The Mean Green hosted LSU in 2011, Texas Tech in 2010, Oklahoma State in 2007 and Indiana in 2003. Those high profile nonconference home games have been a rarity for UNT through the years.
Programs that compete at the mid-major level often struggle to convince high-major teams to play on their home courts.
UNT drew a crowd of 3,386 for its win over Texas State and has seen its attendance pick up late in the season as it made a run to the C-USA regular season title, despite a lack of high-profile home games.
The Mean Green played in front of 8,522, the fourth-largest crowd in the history of the Super Pit, in a win over Louisiana Tech that clinched the conference title late in the regular season.
UNT couldn't follow up on its regular season title with a C-USA tournament championship but regrouped heading into the NIT.
"It’s a blessing to be in the position we are in," UNT guard Tylor Perry said following UNT's win over Texas State. "We worked so hard to be here. This isn’t the outcome and where we wanted to be, but it’s a blessing to here and do something no team has ever done. We plan on keeping going."
