Jordan Smart was intrigued by the idea of playing for North Texas all the way back to his days as a star wide receiver for Round Rock.
Smart took a bit of a detour but will finally get the chance to play for UNT after committing to the Mean Green this week. The 5-foot-11 speedster signed with UT-Permian Basin and spent two years at the Division II school.
He entered the transfer portal after a standout season last fall in the hope that he could make the jump to the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
"This was the opportunity I've been seeking," Smart said Friday afternoon of committing to UNT. "I'm glad God put it on the table for me."
Smart elected to transfer after catching 45 passes for 587 yards and eight touchdowns last season at UTPB. He posted 14 catches for 294 yards in his final two games of the season.
That late surge led UNT, Texas State and UNLV as well as a host of schools that compete on the Football Championship Subdivision level to offer Smart a scholarship after he entered the portal.
UNT was the perfect fit among those schools. Smart wanted to play at a higher level and major in interior design, a program UNT offers.
"I did a lot of praying about it," Smart said. "North Texas offered my major. Those two factors helped me make my decision."
Smart received preferred walk-on offers following his senior year of high school. He elected to start his career at UTPB instead.
"They recruited me really heavily out of high school," Smart said. "That was my best offer. I had a good relationship with the coaches. I prayed about it. That is where I ended up."
Smart's performance at UTPB caught the attention of a host of schools across the country and made him a hot prospect once he entered the portal.
"North Texas saw I was in the portal. I talked to coach Mainord at the beginning of May," Smart said of UNT wide receivers coach Tommy Mainord. "He was excited and said I could do big things there.
"The coaches said I would add a dynamic to their offense."
Smart said that UNT plans to use him in the slot and also move him outside at times.
UNT endured a tough season last fall at wide receiver after losing starters Jyraire Shorter and Tommy Bush to season-ending injuries after each played in just two games.
Former walk-on Roderic Burns led UNT with 58 catches for 802 yards and four touchdowns last season.
Jay Maclin transferred in from Missouri at midterm. Maclin and Dorian Morris both showed potential during spring practice.
UNT has moved quickly to add to its options at receiver since the end of spring drills. The Mean Green landed Nebraska transfer Latrell Neville earlier this week.
Smart is excited to join that group and compete at the FBS level.
"It's exciting to play at the FBS level," Smart said. "There is a difference between the FCS and FBS. I'm ready to play at the FBS level."