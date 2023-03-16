Luke Carter didn’t realize he would go down as a trailblazer Wednesday when he committed to North Texas.
The Katy tight end felt like he found a comfort zone after participating in UNT’s junior day. It was only after Carter made the decision to commit that he found out he would be a cornerstone of the Mean Green’s 2024 recruiting class as the first player to commit.
UNT made a big splash by quickly putting together a highly regarded 2023 recruiting class under new coach Eric Morris and is hoping to land an even better group over the next few months.
Carter committing was a key first step in that process.
“North Texas felt like home,” Carter said. “Family is really big for me. My grandparents live in Little Elm. I came for junior day, met coach Morris and talked to some of the players. Coach Morris talked to me about his hopes for the program.”
Carter quickly decided he wanted to be a part of what Morris hopes to build. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound junior was a first-team All-District 19-6A selection last season, when he caught 12 passes for 189 yards and six touchdowns.
Carter received scholarship offers from more than a half-dozen schools. He chose UNT over Texas Tech, Marshall and Tulane.
Morris mentioned in an interview heading into spring practice, which is set to open next week, that adding a tight end or two in its 2024 class would be a priority for UNT.
The Mean Green have a standout tight end returning this fall in sophomore Var’Keyes Gumms but lost Jake Roberts, who transferred to Baylor.