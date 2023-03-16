Luke Carter didn’t realize he would go down as a trailblazer Wednesday when he committed to North Texas.

The Katy tight end felt like he found a comfort zone after participating in UNT’s junior day. It was only after Carter made the decision to commit that he found out he would be a cornerstone of the Mean Green’s 2024 recruiting class as the first player to commit.

Luke Carter mug

Luke Carter

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0