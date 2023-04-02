Kerry Williams II
North Texas picked up a commitment from South Oak Cliff cornerback Kerry Williams II on Sunday night.

 UNT sports information

South Oak Cliff cornerback Kerry Williams II liked the idea of continuing his football career close to home, where his family and friends can see him compete.

