South Oak Cliff cornerback Kerry Williams II liked the idea of continuing his football career close to home, where his family and friends can see him compete.
The chance to play with a host of his SOC teammates who have helped make the Golden Bears defense one of the elite units in the state made that opportunity all the more intriguing for Williams, who committed to North Texas on Sunday night.
The 5-foot-10 junior became the fourth SOC player to commit to UNT since Eric Morris took over the program in December when he announced his decision on Twitter.
“Playing with the guys I played with in high school on our Death Row Defense was big for me,” Williams said in an interview with the Denton Record-Chronicle shortly after he committed. “We are bringing that from SOC to UNT. We have great chemistry after playing together.”
UNT picked up a commitment from SOC safety Brandon Jones late last month. Cornerback Taylor Starling and defensive lineman Keith Smith were two of the Mean Green’s top signees in their 2023 class and were also key players for the Golden Bears, who have won state titles in each of the last two seasons.
Williams received scholarship offers from eight schools, including Ole Miss, Purdue and UTSA, one of UNT’s key rivals in Conference USA that is also making the move to the American Athletic Conference this summer.
Williams ultimately chose UNT over Arkansas State after watching the Mean Green’s practice on Saturday. He was recruited by cornerbacks coach Matt Caponi and director of recruiting Justin Owens.
“I liked the vibe with the coaches and players when I got up there and watched practice,” Williams said. “I will also be a good fit in the system.”
Finding that fit close to home led Williams to quickly lock up his spot in UNT’s class. He is the third player in the class of 2024 to commit the Mean Green. UNT has picked up a commitment from Katy tight end Luke Carter in addition to Williams and Jones.
“I loved the environment and the fact I can be reunited with the people I played with in high school,” Williams said. “That means a lot.”
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.