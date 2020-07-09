North Texas rarely ventures far from the Denton area and Texas in general when it comes to recruiting.
The Mean Green made an exception over the last few weeks due to a connection that helped them land Robert Johnson, a rapidly developing prospect from Memphis.
UNT linebackers coach Galen Scott spent a chunk of his career as as assistant coach at Memphis. Scott recruited and coached Johnson’s older brother, Christian Johnson, who played defensive end for the Tigers.
Christian Johnson sent his brother’s highlight tape to Scott, who quickly began recruiting a member of the Johnson family for a second time.
“Christian told me that coach Scott would be on my behind but will also make sure I develop as a player,” Robert Johnson said. “That’s the kind of coach you want. He’s also trustworthy as a coach.”
Johnson announced his decision to commit to UNT on Twitter late Thursday before discussing his recruiting process on Friday.
i’m committed 💚 ! @901Phenom @Coach_CJ15 @BHZKID23 @CoachMoneyMitch @coachgscott1 @MeanGreenFB @CoachAHayes @LukeWaleriusUNT #Paramount21 #GMG #LeaveALegacyAtUNT @J3M7v7 pic.twitter.com/7rMyqv5QWY— Robert Johnson ⁸ 👹 (@r3blitty) July 10, 2020
Johnson spent part of his high school career playing wide receiver before recently shifting to cornerback. UNT’s coaches recruited him as a cornerback.
“I improved at corner in a short amount of time,” Johnson said. “My brother’s best friend is one of the best coaches in the area and said I would be a good fit there.”
Johnson, who is 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, has good size for the position and is hoping to continue to develop in his senior season at Memphis Academy of Health Sciences.
Johnson was an honorable mention all-district selection last season. He was offered a scholarship by Ohio and a host of programs that compete on the Football Championship Subdivision level. He is the first defensive back in the class of 2021 to commit to UNT and the second prospect from outside of Texas to join the Mean Green’s class.
UNT previously picked up a commitment from Oklahoma quarterback Bryce Drummond.
Johnson has not been able to visit UNT yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has taken a virtual tour.
“I’m very excited about North Texas,” Johnson said. “It’s family-oriented. It was the right for me.”
UNT added Johnson to its class just hours before Parish Episcopal defensive end Jayden Jones became the second player in the class of 2021 to back out of a commitment to the Mean Green.
Jones committed to UNT in early April before his recruiting process picked up. Arizona, Colorado and Kansas all offered Jones in June. Jones announced his decision to reopen his recruiting process Friday on Twitter.
UNT previously saw Haslet Eaton defensive end Jayden Gray back out of his commitment. Gray has since named a final four in his recruiting process and included UNT along with Iowa State, Northwestern and Virginia Tech.
The Mean Green currently have the fifth-ranked class among Conference USA schools in 247Sports’ rankings after adding Johnson and losing Jones.