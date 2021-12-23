FRISCO — North Texas will be without two of the players who helped guide the team to the Frisco Football Classic today when the Mean Green take on Miami (Ohio).
Running back DeAndre Torrey and safety Makyle Sanders are both out for today’s game, a UNT source confirmed.
Torrey has rushed for 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season. Sanders has 44 tackles on the season.
The loss of Torrey will be a blow to UNT’s running game that helped pave the Mean Green’s way to the postseason. UNT averaged 283 rushing yards per game during a five-game winning streak that followed a 1-6 start.
Torrey posted back-to-back 100-yard games against UTSA and Florida International to cap the regular season.
UNT appears to be well positioned to make up for the loss of Torrey due to a deep and talented group of running backs. Freshmen Ikaika Ragsdale and Ayo Adeyi have rushed for 511 and 479 yards, respectively.
Isaiah Johnson, another freshman, has added 338 yards.
UNT will likely turn to backups Keelan Crosby and Harold West to fill the void left by Sanders.
UNT (6-6) is looking for its first bowl win since it knocked off UNLV in the 2013 Heart of Dallas Bowl and its first in five tries under coach Seth Littrell.
